Sanjay Raut questions probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash, alleges agencies ‘compromised’

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Amid the continuing political controversy over the fatal plane crash involving former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday questioned the credibility of the ongoing investigation and echoed NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar’s allegations of “foul play” and “sabotage".

Addressing a press conference, Raut mounted a sharp attack on both central and state investigative agencies, alleging that they were functioning under political influence.

“The investigative agencies in this state and country have become compromised. Whether it is the ED, CBI, IB or even the state police, the public has lost all faith in them,” Raut said.

He further alleged that under the Modi government, major incidents have not been investigated in an impartial manner. “The probes are consistently biased to protect those in power,” he claimed.

Raut pointed out that the aircraft involved in the crash had originated from Gujarat, saying this had led to public suspicion.

“People are bound to be suspicious. The plane that was carrying Ajit Dada also came from Gujarat. Look at the Ahmedabad plane crash. Nearly 300 people died, but what happened to that investigation? Can anyone explain how that plane went down?” he asked, rejecting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s appeal to trust the authorities.

He urged Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take Rohit Pawar’s allegations on the crash seriously instead of dismissing it as political rhetoric.

“Rohit Pawar is presenting a detailed account with facts regarding the crash. If the DCM’s grief over Ajit Dada’s passing was genuine and not a ‘pretence’, he must call for a meeting with Rohit Pawar and the concerned officials. Dismissive answers like ‘the agencies are working’ are simply an escape from the truth,” Raut said.

Raut also referred to a recent meeting between NCP leaders Sunetra Pawar, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, and Praful Patel with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. While photographs from the meeting indicated cordial discussions, Raut expressed regret that the plane crash investigation did not appear to have been prioritised.

“Political discussions will continue, but if Sunetra Pawar and Praful Patel had raised the issue of this accident with the Prime Minister, the investigation might have gained actual momentum,” he remarked.

As political tensions rise, opposition leaders have intensified their demand for a transparent, high-level judicial inquiry into the crash, alleging that the government is attempting to shield the truth by influencing the investigation.

--IANS

sj/snj/skp