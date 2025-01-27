Sanatana Dharma Sansad Organised to Safeguard Sanatanis: Devkinandan Thakur

Prayagraj: Spiritual leader and orator Devkinandan Thakur on Monday said that the Sanatana Dharma Sansad, which he convenes at the ongoing Mahakumbh, is organised for safeguarding Sanatanis.

Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj, as he is popularly known, said that the Dharma Sansad has been called for a board that can bring all our puja, tradition, culture, and Gau mata together and protect them.

"This Sanatana Dharma Sansad is for safeguarding Sanatanis. If a board can bring all our puja, tradition, culture, and Gau mata together and protect them, the Dharma Sansad has been called for that purpose. Several saints and Mahatmas are arriving here who want to show the right direction to the Sanatana world. We hope that Santana world will receive a new direction through this Dharma Sansad," Thakurji Maharaj told ANI.

"The kind of arbitrariness that has been done by the Waqf Board--we all know what the Waqf Board is doing. They said that the land where Kumbh is taking place belongs to them. If Kumbh, Parliament and the airport belong to them, then what belongs to you?" he added.

He went on to say that this is the "Sanatani yug," highlighting the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the Mahakumb.

"Home Minister Amit Shah is coming here with his entire family. He will take a holy dip in Sangam. Several people are defaming Ganga Jal but he is coming here to take a holy dip," he stated.

"If the Sanatana Board is formed, then the flag of Sanatana will keep flying high for thousands of years," he added.

A devotee from Delhi, Gajender Yadav, said that he was here to demand the Sanatana board.

"I am here to demand a Sanatana Board; if a Waqf Board can be formed in India, then why can't Hindus get a Sanatana Board? We request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give us a Sanatana board," Yadav told ANI.

Earlier on Monday, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty appealed to Hindus to attend the Dharma Sansad, organised by spiritual leader and Bhagwat Katha orator Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj, in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

In a self-made video, Shetty stated that the main aim of the Sansad is to push for a Sanatana Board responsible for the protection of Hindu temples, gurukuls, and gaushalas.

"A historic moment awaits at Prayagraj Mahakumbh; crores will unite in devotion to Sanatana Dharma on January 27, a movement to establish the Sanatan Board," the actor said.

Monday's meeting of the Dharam Sansad is expected to lay the groundwork for the constitution draft of the Sanatana Board. (ANI)