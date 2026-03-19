Samridhi Yatra: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates development projects in Munger, Lakhisarai

Patna, March 19 (IANS) Amid the ongoing fourth phase of the ‘Samridhi Yatra’, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Munger and Lakhisarai districts on Thursday, launching a series of development projects aimed at boosting regional growth.

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In Munger, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for 26 projects and inaugurated 52 completed schemes, dedicating them to the people of the district.

He also inspected stalls set up by various government departments, interacted directly with beneficiaries, and distributed assistance cheques.

Addressing a large gathering at the ‘Jan Samvad’ programme held at the Airport Ground, Kumar highlighted the achievements of his over two decades in public life and urged people to work collectively towards building a ‘Viksit Bihar’ (Developed Bihar).

During his speech, he called for attentiveness among the audience, saying: “Do not let your attention wander. Listen carefully — if you miss what is being said, you will not understand these important details.”

Following his Munger visit, the Chief Minister proceeded to the adjoining Lakhisarai district, where he continued his outreach under the yatra.

At the Kajra Solar Power Plant, he reviewed a 3D model of the project, inspected the control room, and toured departmental stalls.

He also interacted with beneficiaries and distributed cheques.

The Chief Minister appreciated the cultural performances presented by schoolchildren during the event.

In Lakhisarai, he used a remote control to lay the foundation for 144 projects and inaugurate 117 completed schemes, dedicating them to the district’s residents.

Addressing the gathering, he reiterated his government’s commitment to holistic development and congratulated the people on the new initiatives.

Several dignitaries were present on the occasion, including Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Cabinet Minister Sunil Kumar, and Suryagarha MLA Ramanand Mandal.

The ‘Samridhi Yatra’ is part of the state government’s initiative to directly connect with citizens and showcase development projects across Bihar.

--IANS

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