Samrat Choudhary slams Oppn over silence on Ashoka Emblem vandalism

Patna, Sep 8 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary launched a scathing attack on the Mahagathbandhan on Monday, accusing it of repeatedly insulting Bihar and remaining silent on issues of national importance.

Speaking to the media in Patna, Choudhary said: “Sometimes these people insult Bihar by linking it to bidi, sometimes they abuse the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, even when the Ashoka Pillar has been attacked in Kashmir, Congress and RJD are silent. Bihar will not tolerate any insult to its heritage or the pride of India.”

The Deputy CM strongly condemned the alleged attack on the Ashoka Pillar in Kashmir, calling it a direct assault on the legacy of Emperor Ashoka of Magadh.

He said: “This is not a minor incident, but a serious attack on India’s glorious heritage. Lalu Yadav and the Grand Alliance are dismissing it casually. Action is being taken against the culprits in consultation with the Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Choudhary accused the Opposition of a selective silence on issues concerning Bihar and India’s dignity.

“When PM Modi’s mother was abused, the Leader of the Opposition and the Grand Alliance neither condemned it nor apologized. This shows their mindset — they see Biharis as mere labourers and untouchables,” he alleged.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Bihar Deputy CM said: “The 55-year-old Yuvraj came to Bihar, travelled on its world-class roads, yet failed to see the development that has taken place. After his drama of Voter Adhikar Yatra, he flew off to Malaysia.”

He also ridiculed Tejashwi Yadav’s claim of being the ‘real CM’, saying, “Like a child feels happy after getting a toy, Tejashwi is happy by calling himself CM. The real Chief Minister is the one who has the blessings of the people and the support of 122 MLAs.”

On the Opposition’s demand to award Bharat Ratna to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, convicted in the fodder scam, Choudhary hit back sharply.

“It is absurd to demand the nation’s highest honor for the symbol of jungle raj and corruption. The real messiah of social justice was Karpoori Thakur, who gave reservations to backward classes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government rightly honoured him with Bharat Ratna — something Congress never did,” Choudhary said.

He branded the Lalu family as a symbol of anarchy, loot, murder and corruption.

He also questioned why Lalu Prasad, during his 15 years of rule, failed to punish those responsible for the killing of socialist leader Jagdev Prasad.

Calling the meeting of the Indi alliance’s vice-presidential candidate B. Sudarshan Reddy with Lalu Yadav an insult to democracy, Chaudhary said, “Meeting a convicted leader taints constitutional values. This reflects the mental bankruptcy of the alliance.”

