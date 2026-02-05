Samrat Choudhary attacks Lalu Prasad Yadav, calls RJD ‘dynastic’ party

Patna, Feb 5 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary on Thursday launched a sharp attack on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, accusing the party of promoting dynastic politics and lacking internal democracy.

Read More

Targeting the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s leadership structure, Choudhary said there was no place for democracy within the RJD and alleged that the party now revolves entirely around Lalu Yadav’s son’s affection.

He questioned the future of the party, comparing long-time RJD workers to slaves.

Taking a dig at Tejashwi Yadav’s appointment as the RJD’s national working president, the Deputy Chief Minister remarked, “Lalu Prasad Yadav’s love for his son was so deep that he made his son the working president of the party.”

He alleged that merit has no value in the RJD and that family ties are prioritised over organisational democracy.

Referring to the Bihar Assembly election results, Choudhary claimed that the people of the state had completely rejected the RJD’s politics.

“The people of Bihar defeated the Rashtriya Janata Dal and reduced them to just 25 seats,” he said, attributing the outcome to public anger and loss of trust in the party.

Responding to opposition criticism over the law and order situation in Bihar, the Deputy Chief Minister defended the Nitish Kumar government and praised the efficiency of the Bihar Police.

In an illustrative remark, he claimed that the fear of the Bihar Police now extends beyond the state.

“Even in Bengaluru, criminals are forced to go on air to plead for help,” he said, asserting that there is a strict rule of law and that criminals are afraid of the police.

Choudhary also reiterated his criticism of senior RJD leaders and workers, stating that those who continue in the party despite what he described as a culture of servitude are doing so by choice.

He maintained that such a work culture has no place in a democratic system.

Dismissing the opposition’s concerns, the Deputy Chief Minister said Bihar is in safe hands and reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy against crime.

His remarks come amid growing political tension and ongoing organisational churn within the RJD.

--IANS

ajk/dan