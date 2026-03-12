Safari operations, wildlife conflict debated in Karnataka Assembly

Bengaluru, March 12 (IANS) A debate over safari operations and trekking regulations in forest areas took place in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday, with Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka criticising the government for first banning safari operations and later reopening them, while Forest and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre defended the decision citing rising man-wildlife conflict.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Ashoka said safari activities are conducted not only in Karnataka but also in other parts of India and across the world. He pointed out that wildlife safaris are a major business in countries such as Kenya and provide livelihoods to thousands of people.

“In Karnataka alone, around 10,000 to 12,000 people depend on safari activities for their livelihood. The safari was stopped abruptly. I do not object to the government taking decisions, but when such a demand arises, a proper survey should be conducted,” he said.

Ashoka alleged that the government announced the ban on safari operations on the spot without conducting a detailed study, resulting in thousands of people losing their livelihoods. He said both the workers and the government suffered revenue losses due to the decision.

“The government should have conducted a survey to determine whether safaris were actually disturbing wild animals. Instead, it first banned the activity and later lifted the ban. Safaris were not started recently; they have been conducted for many years,” he said.

He urged the government to take steps to protect farmers as well as safeguard the interests of those dependent on safari operations.

Responding to the criticism, Forest and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre said the decision to stop safari operations was not taken abruptly and was prompted by an increase in man-wildlife conflict in forest regions, particularly around Bandipur.

He said that during November and December there were several incidents of tiger attacks in the area.

“In Bandipur and neighbouring regions, three people were killed within 15 days due to tiger attacks. In another incident, one person was permanently disabled,” the minister said.

Khandre said that during his visit to Chamarajanagar district, representatives from farmer organisations and other groups submitted memorandums alleging that safari vehicles were operating even after permitted hours and that several regulations were being violated.

“They warned that if safaris were not stopped, more human lives could be lost. I directed officials to verify the situation. Later, when I was in Bidar, another tiger attack occurred within a week. After that incident, I decided to stop safari operations,” he said.

The minister acknowledged that the region attracts international tourists but stressed that human life must be prioritised. He noted that about 314 kilometres of forest boundary exist in the region, of which nearly 100 kilometres have become major man-wildlife conflict zones.

Khandre said the department had established 25 anti-poaching camps and ordered round-the-clock patrolling along forest borders. Drones and other equipment were also deployed to prevent tragedies.

He added that farmer organisations had demanded a complete ban on safari operations, while some legislators and institutions pointed out that the decision had affected the livelihoods of thousands of people. The government also incurred an estimated revenue loss of Rs 6 crore to Rs 8 crore due to the suspension of safari activities.

The minister said that after 31 months, the State Wildlife Board held a meeting and sought an interim report from a representative of the Central government. Based on the report and after introducing regulations, safari operations were reopened.

“At present, there are no complaints,” he said.

Ashoka, however, criticised the government’s approach, stating that such decisions should not be taken and reversed in a “Tughlaq-style” manner.

“If safaris are stopped, they should be stopped permanently. After banning them, did the man-wildlife conflict reduce? What is the tiger and elephant population now compared to earlier? The forest area remains the same but the number of wild animals is increasing. The minister must consider both human safety and wildlife protection,” he said.

Khandre responded that the tiger population has grown significantly over the years.

“In 1972, there were only 12 tigers in the region. During the census period the number rose to around 150 and now it has increased to 172,” he said, adding that experts are studying the carrying capacity of forests as wildlife numbers continue to rise while forest area remains unchanged.

He also said that around 70 to 72 villages are located along the forest fringes and that the department has been conducting outreach programmes in these areas. With safari operations temporarily halted earlier, personnel could be deployed for village patrols and additional vehicles were made available.

In a separate discussion, Khandre also responded to a question from BJP MLA Bhagirathi Murulya regarding trekking regulations on the Subramanya–Kumaraparvatha route.

The minister said the trekking distance from Subramanya to Kumaraparvatha is about 12 kilometres one way and 24 kilometres for a round trip. Earlier, trekkers required two days to complete the trek and had to stay overnight midway, where safety measures were limited and wild animals frequently roamed.

“Elephants and other wildlife move in the area. Considering safety concerns, the trekking schedule was revised on June 5, 2024,” he said.

Khandre explained that the trek from Bidalli to Kumaraparvatha now takes about seven hours, while the Bidalli–Kumaraparvatha–Subramanya route takes around 10 to 12 hours. The overall trekking distance has also been reduced by about two kilometres from the earlier 22 kilometres.

He said the objective is to ensure that trekkers who begin their journey at 6 a.m. return by 6 p.m. to avoid risks from wildlife. The department has also established an anti-poaching camp in the area.

“I have seen 2,000 to 3,000 tourists gathering there at a time. Such large numbers can impact the ecosystem. Therefore, trekking has been regulated and only 150 people are allowed per day,” he said, adding that trekking is restricted during heavy rains and extreme summer conditions.

During the discussion, MLA Bhagirathi Murulya requested the minister to allow trekkers to begin their journey at 5.30 a.m. Khandre agreed to the suggestion and said he would direct officials to issue an order in this regard.

--IANS

mka/pgh