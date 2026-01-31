Sadhvi Prem Baisa case: 9-member SIT formed to probe suspicious death, injection angle under scanner

Barmer, Jan 31 (IANS) The mysterious death of renowned religious storyteller and devotional singer Sadhvi Prem Baisa has triggered a major police action in Rajasthan. Taking a firm stand in the high-profile case, Jodhpur Police Commissioner Omprakash has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure a thorough and impartial probe.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Om Prakash said that a nine member SIT has been formed who is investigating the issue with all angles.

"At present we have started collecting statements of people associated with her," he said.

Speaking on the injection which was administered to her seconds before her death, he said all angles are being probed and our investigation is in progress.

The SIT will function under the leadership of ACP Chhavi Sharma. Police officials have indicated that the possibility of a larger conspiracy cannot be ruled out at this stage.

Investigators are currently examining technical evidence, including mobile call records, CCTV footage from the ashram, and other digital inputs to reconstruct the final hours leading to Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s death.

A crucial aspect of the investigation revolves around an injection allegedly administered shortly before her death. Police have detained and questioned compounder Devi Singh, who reportedly gave the shot.

Authorities are probing whether the injection was administered on a doctor’s advice, what medication was used, and whether it had any role in the death.

The police are awaiting the post-mortem report, which is expected to provide clarity on the exact cause and time of death.

The SIT’s scope extends beyond external suspects. Investigators will also question Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s father, Viramnath, along with members associated with the Sadhana Kutir Ashram on Pal Road, Jodhpur.

Police are examining internal disputes, financial transactions, and operational affairs of the ashram to identify possible links to the case.

Originally from Pareu village in Balotra, Prem Baisa faced early hardships after losing her mother at the age of two. Under the guidance of spiritual leaders Sant Rajaram and Sant Kriparam Maharaj, she mastered Bhagwat Katha and devotional singing, eventually gaining statewide recognition.

Her ashram, Sadhana Kutir, was inaugurated by prominent figures including Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev. Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s death has raised serious questions across Rajasthan. Whether it was a natural demise or part of a deeper conspiracy will now be determined by the SIT’s investigation.

