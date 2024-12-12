Sadhguru Calls Indian Parliament Disruptions "Disheartening," Urges Constructive Governance

New Delhi: Spiritual leader Sadhguru, has expressed his concerns over the ongoing disruptions in the Indian Parliament, calling the developments "disheartening" and urging for a more constructive approach to governance.

In a post published on social media, the founder of the Isha Foundation underlined the importance of maintaining decorum in the legislature, particularly when India is striving to be a global beacon of democracy.

"It is disheartening to observe disruptions in the Indian Parliament, particularly when we aspire to be a beacon of democracy for the world," Sadhguru wrote.

Sadhguru also highlighted the vital role of India's business community in the country's growth. "The wealth creators and job providers of India should not become subject of political rhetoric," he said. " If there are discrepancies, that can be handled within the framework of law, but should not become political football."

Sadhguru highlighted that the Indian economy's prosperity is intrinsically linked to the success of its businesses, large and small. He warned that continued political gridlock could undermine efforts to support entrepreneurs and industries that drive job creation and innovation.

"Most important that Indian businesses must thrive," Sadhguru asserted. " It's the only way Bharat will become Bhavya Bharat"

Sadhguru's comments come in the wake of a recent uproar in Parliament, where multiple sessions have been marred by heated debates, protests, and walkouts over a variety of issues, including, farmer welfare, and Adani Corruption among others.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday, shortly after reconvening at 12 p.m. following an earlier adjournment. The morning session had ended without any substantive business being transacted, as members from both the opposition and treasury benches exchanged heated remarks over the no-confidence notice against the House Chairman and Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Protests erupted soon after, prompting the Chairman to suspend the session until noon. When the House reconvened at 12 p.m., protests on various issues continued, leading to the day's proceedings being adjourned once again. (ANI)