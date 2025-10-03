Sacred land of Kurukshetra sees historic reaffirmation of faith in justice system

Kurukshetra, Oct 3 (IANS) The sacred land of this historical town that gifted the world the timeless message of the Bhagavad Gita on Friday witnessed a historic reaffirmation of faith in India’s justice system.

The occasion was the inauguration of an exhibition on the three landmark criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- 2023 -- passed by Parliament in May 2023.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah formally inaugurated the exhibition in Kurukshetra and observed a live demonstration of the implementation process.

Commending the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Union Minister described him as a soft-spoken yet dynamic and visionary leader.

He praised Saini's dedicated efforts in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047 (Developed India 2047) on the soil of Haryana.

The event carried deep symbolic significance, taking place near the revered Brahma Sarovar -- a site known worldwide for the annual Gita Jayanti festival. It was here that Lord Krishna shared the eternal message of karma with Arjuna -- “Karmanye vadhikaraste ma phaleshu kadachana”.

Echoing that spirit, Kurukshetra has been aptly chosen to mark the beginning of a transformative chapter in India’s criminal justice system.

On this occasion, Shah also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for a series of development projects worth several crores across Haryana. These initiatives span home affairs, cooperation, education, healthcare, and infrastructure. He described them as a symbolic Diwali gift to the people.

A special live demonstration illustrated the swift response of police to emergency calls on 112 and the streamlined process of justice delivery under the new laws.

The entire sequence was displayed on large LED screens at the venue, offering the public a transparent view into the enhanced efficiency and accountability of the system.

Impressed by the exhibition and Haryana’s judicial infrastructure, Shah expressed confidence that the new laws will significantly bolster public trust in the legal system.

He also recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier praised CM Saini and the state government’s proactive governance during his Mann Ki Baat program.

