Sachin Pilot says people of Bihar want change, slams NDA govt after CWC meet

Patna, Sep 24 (IANS) Following the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Patna’s historic Sadaqat Ashram, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said that the people of Bihar are eager for a change of regime, accusing the ruling NDA government of complete failure on governance issues.

“We discussed many critical issues in the CWC meeting, including the flood situation in Bihar, where the current government has completely failed. Law and order have collapsed, crime is rampant, examination papers are being leaked, and the government is resorting to lathi charge on the youth who are demanding jobs,” Pilot said.

He further alleged widespread corruption within the NDA alliance.

“A number of corruption charges have been levelled against the leaders and ministers of the NDA. Interestingly, BJP leaders are exposing JD(U) leaders, and JD(U) leaders are exposing BJP leaders. The people of Bihar are fed up with all this and want a change of regime,” he added.

Pilot asserted that the Grand Alliance (INDIA Bloc) will contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections with full strength, buoyed by public support generated by the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' led by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Reaffirming the Congress’ strong presence in Bihar, Pilot said, “The ideology, thinking, and workers of the Congress Party remain in every village, every lane, and every city.

"We may not always be in power, but our supporters are everywhere. We are contesting this election not just to achieve power, but to remove the double-engine government, which has failed on every front.

"Unemployment, poverty, and migration are at their highest in Bihar, and we will fight to change this system.”

The high-level CWC meeting was chaired by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by senior leaders, including LoP Gandhi, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, as well as the Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana.

