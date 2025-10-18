Sabarimala gold theft probe tightens as SIT 'prepares' for more arrests

Thiruvananthapuram: The probe into the Sabarimala gold theft case is gathering momentum, as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is reportedly gearing up for more detentions in the coming days.

With the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, already in custody and nine others named in the First Information Report, political and legal tremors are being felt across the state.

The SIT has filed two separate FIRs naming ten accused.

While Potti, listed as accused No. 1, remains under interrogation, the remaining accused are reportedly facing mounting anxiety over possible arrests.

Sources indicate that investigators are preparing for the next phase of action, making further detentions likely in the coming days, and it could put the Pinarayi Vijayan government in a spot of bother.

This legal escalation is playing out against an increasingly volatile political backdrop.

Both the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party have intensified their demand for the resignation of Devaswom Minister and CPI(M) leader V. N. Vasavan, along with board members of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

The Vijayan government has drawn criticism for the alleged misappropriation of temple gold and offerings.

Adding to the pressure, the BJP's state leadership is "lobbying" its national leadership to push for a central agency probe.

Such a move, if it materialises, could deepen the crisis for the ruling front and widen the scope of the investigation beyond the current set of accused.

With local body elections on the horizon, the opposition sees an opportunity to turn the "scandal" into a political flashpoint.

The coming weeks could determine whether the fallout remains confined to the accused or extends deeper into the state's power structure.

Recently, the Kerala High Court gave six weeks to complete the investigation and submit findings in a sealed cover.

Last week, the Kerala High Court urged the media to exercise caution and avoid sensationalising the gold row.

--IANS