Sabarimala gold theft: Prime accused gets statutory bail as row continues in Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 5 (IANS) The Sabarimala gold theft case continued to dominate Kerala’s political discourse on Thursday, with prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti walking out of jail after securing statutory bail, even as the issue triggered an uproar in the State Assembly for the fourth consecutive day.

The Assembly has been adjourned and will now reconvene on February 23.

Potti, named as the first accused in the chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), is among the 13 accused named in the two cases registered in connection with the alleged gold theft, who was jailed.

With his release, he became the fourth accused in the case to have secured bail.

The Opposition all along has been accusing the government of shielding influential players and weakening the probe.

Congress-led Opposition members stalled proceedings, raising slogans and demanding a comprehensive and impartial investigation, alleging that the case had wider ramifications and possible political links.

The treasury benches, however, mounted a strong defence, citing oral observations made by the Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

The court had pointed out that the grant of bail should not be seen as a cause for concern, noting that bail does not amount to exoneration and that those who had committed wrongdoing would not escape the law.

Senior treasury bench legislators continue to argue that the SIT probe was progressing strictly in accordance with legal procedures and that the investigation would continue irrespective of the bail granted to any of the accused.

They accused the Opposition of deliberately creating public confusion by equating bail with innocence.

“None fails to understand why the Opposition is not interested to discuss this issue on the floor of the Assembly, even when the government was willing for it,” said Speaker A.N. Shamseer.

Despite repeated assurances from the government, the Opposition insisted that the manner in which the case was unfolding had eroded public confidence.

CWC member and senior legislator Ramesh Chennithala reacting to the day’s events said now with Potti walking out, their fears have come true that the government is doing its best to thwart the case.

“We will continue our protest in the way the government is handling the case. Now with Potti out, things will ease out and the others behind bars also will soon walk out,” said Chennithala.

Meanwhile with Potti now out, it remains to be seen if the Enforcement Directorate will call him for questioning, as they have started their probe too.

The Sabarimala gold theft case, which involves allegations of illegal removal and misappropriation of gold linked to temple offerings, has emerged as a major flashpoint ahead of upcoming political battles in the State, with both sides hardening their stance as legal proceedings continue to unfold.

--IANS

sg/rad