Sabarimala gold plating row: Travancore Board says no lapses, while Pandalam Palace seeks probe

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 4 (IANS) The controversy over alleged irregularities in the gold plating of the Sabarimala temple sanctum has snowballed into a major political issue, as the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) stated there were no lapses, while the Pandalam Palace demanded a comprehensive investigation.

TDB president P. S. Prasanth on Saturday maintained that there was no lapse on the part of the Board in the gold plating work.

He clarified that the panels sent to Chennai for repair were not handed over to Unnikrishnan Potty, as alleged, and that the 'Thiruvabharanam' was transported under police escort in the presence of the Commissioner.

"The 2019 order mentioned copper panels, and the warranty agreement with Smart Creations was in Unnikrishnan Potty's name, which is why he was involved. We will seek a comprehensive inquiry, but the allegations being levelled are politically motivated," Prasanth said.

Denying the allegations, Unnikrishnan Potty claimed that the panels given to him were of copper, and the Devaswom's own records mention the same.

He said he was unaware of any previous gold plating and had never displayed the panels or taken them elsewhere.

"If I have done anything wrong, let there be action. I am ready to cooperate with the probe officials," he said.

Devaswom Vigilance officials said Potty, who has already been questioned twice in Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru, could be called again if required.

Meanwhile, the Pinarayi Vijayan government is reportedly considering handing over the case to the Crime Branch amid ongoing evidence collection.

In a statement, the Pandalam Palace said the government must act responsibly and address public concerns.

It raised doubts over the gold-plating work done in Chennai and questioned how the coating faded so soon.

The Palace also urged officials to verify whether the gold sheets donated by liquor baron Vijay Mallya were missing and pointed out that key procedural norms set in 2019 were not followed.

According to tradition, Lord Ayyappa, the presiding deity of Sabarimala, was adopted as a child by the then King of Pandalam.

The royal family is thus regarded as the earthly guardians of the deity, and their customs continue to play a key role in temple rituals.

--IANS

sg/svn