Sabarimala gold heist case: Notice to CPI(M) leader Padmakumar

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 12 (IANS) In an embarrassment for the CPI(M), one of its senior leaders and former MLA, A. Padmakumar, has been served a notice to appear before the High Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sensational Sabarimala temple gold heist case.

The development comes as a major setback for the ruling party, already reeling from the arrest of N. Vasu, its close aide and former Devaswom Board commissioner.

Vasu was also the former President of the Devasom Board.

While the SIT has so far arrested four individuals, none were directly linked to the political establishment.

That changed on Tuesday when Vasu - who held the top administrative post at the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in 2019 when the theft occurred - was taken into custody.

At the time, Padmakumar served as president of the TDB, which oversees the Sabarimala shrine and several other temples.

In recent days, investigators have questioned a few officials, secretaries, and employees who worked with the Board during that period.

The SIT, sources said, has collected extensive statements and documents indicating procedural lapses and possible collusion within the temple administration.

With the notice now issued to Padmakumar, the probe has clearly climbed the political ladder, adding a fresh layer of discomfort for the CPI(M) ahead of the crucial local body elections.

The SIT is now waiting for him for questioning, after which further action may follow.

According to officials familiar with the investigation, the next phase is likely to see more arrests, including intermediaries and others already named in the case.

The widening scope of the inquiry has triggered political ripples, with the Opposition alleging that the CPI(M) leadership sought to shield key functionaries until the court-monitored probe forced the case open.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Congress party is holding a massive protest before the State Secretariat demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister V. N. Vasavan, another top CPI(M) leader.

--IANS

