RTI filed on former Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee's performance as MLA

Kolkata, March 2 (IANS) An application had been filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, to get details of the performance of former West Bengal Education Minister and ex-Trinamool Congress secretary general as the party legislator from Behala (Paschim) Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district during the last five years.

Read More

Chatterjee had been a four-time legislator from that constituency since 2006. The last time he was elected from that constituency was in 2021. But almost his entire term as the party legislator was spent behind bars after his arrest in July 2022 in connection with the multi-crore cash-for-school job case.

Although he was released on bail in November 2025, he kept himself aloof from any political activity, including addressing the concerns of voters from his constituency.

In his application made under Section 6 (1) of the RTI Act, 2005, the applicant Subhrajit Saha, a Calcutta High Court counsel by profession, hasd claimed that he is making the application on behalf of the voters of Behala (Paschim) Assembly constituency, who have the right to know about the performance Chatterjee as their elected legislator for the last five years.

In his application, the applicant had sought the details of Chatterjee’s performance in the West Bengal Assembly since 2021. Such details include his speeches on the floor of the house, zero-hour submissions, calling attention, and motions moved, among others.

In the application, the applicant has also sought the details of Chatterjee’s performance as a member of various standing committees of the Assembly, including his presence in the meetings of the said committee, his proposals there, and arguments among others.

Initially, after being released on bail, Chatterjee expressed his desire to perform as a legislator and even attend the Assembly sessions. He even tried to communicate with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress general secretary and the party's Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, and the party’s state president, Subrata Bakshi.

However, his communications failed to evoke any response from any one of them. Thereafter, he withdrew from all political activities and has remained home-bound.

--IANS

src/dpb