RSS trying to distort Sabarimala’s legacy: Kerala CM

Kannur Oct 20 (IANS) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates of attempting to turn the Sabarimala shrine into a major political flashpoint by selectively denying key elements of its inclusive legend.

Speaking after inaugurating the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kannur district committee office, the Chief Minister pointed out that in the traditional Sabarimala lore, Vavar, a Muslim warrior and devotee holds an important place alongside Lord Ayyappa.

“This inclusive tradition is something the RSS refuses to acknowledge. They are trying to turn Sabarimala into a site of division and controversy,” Vijayan said.

He alleged that the Sangh Parivar is uncomfortable with the presence of a Muslim figure in the Ayyappa legend.

“They ask how a Muslim can have a place in the Ayyappa story. But that’s exactly what makes Kerala’s culture unique , its ability to embrace diversity,” he added.

Vijayan also warned that votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as publicly stated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, would ultimately help undermine Kerala’s pluralistic identity.

“Every vote for the BJP will only weaken the character of Kerala,” he said.

The Chief Minister was reacting to Shah’s remarks at a recent event hosted by a leading vernacular media organization in Kochi.

Shah had declared that the BJP would secure 25 per cent of the vote in the local body polls and win a majority in the Assembly elections.

Vijayan said this statement must be taken seriously by the state.

Highlighting Kerala’s cultural and social fabric, Vijayan said the RSS ideology is fundamentally incompatible with the state’s traditions.

“If RSS hegemony grows, our society cannot survive in its present form. Onam itself will lose Mahabali. They only want Vamana,” he remarked, warning that Kerala’s plural identity is at stake if communal politics gains ground.

Vijayan’s statement comes at a time when Kerala High Court appointed SIT team is probing the Sabarimala gold scam , where already one person has been arrested in two FIRs registered in which there are 10 accused.

Both the Congress and the BJP have demanded a probe by a national agency and sought the resignation of the State Devasom Minister V.N.Vasavan and the members of the Travancore Devasom Board, which has summarily been rejected by the Vijayan government.

