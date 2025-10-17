'RSS is like diamond, the more it is struck, the more it shines': K'taka BJP leader

Bengaluru, Oct 17 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka, responding to the Congress-led government’s move to make it mandatory for all private organisations to obtain permission from authorities -- a step he alleged was targeted at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) -- stated on Friday that the RSS is like a diamond and the more it is struck, the more it shines.

Taking to social media platform X, Ashoka said, “By pushing the Karnataka state’s financial situation to the brink of bankruptcy and failing completely in every sector, the Congress-led government is making baseless allegations and slandering the RSS in order to divert public attention from its internal conflicts, failures, and corruption.”

“No matter how much the Congress leaders try to tarnish it, they cannot do anything to the RSS. The organization is like a diamond — the more it is struck, the more it shines,” Ashoka stressed.

Ashoka further alleged that the Congress party’s alliance with the Muslim League paved the way for the partition of the country. He said the party has a dark history of being responsible for more than one lakh communal clashes across India. According to him, this trend started during the time of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and continues to be seen today in his great-grandson, Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge.

“The Congress thinks it can contain the RSS. It is not possible to sideline an organization with force. Force can only be used against individuals who commit illegal activities. The RSS does not fall into this category. Its members are people who love the country,” he said.

Highlighting the RSS’s centenary celebrations, Ashoka stated that disciplined marches are being organised across the country, instilling patriotism and hope for the future while creating a sense of security among India’s 140 crore people.

Ashoka also slammed the Congress party and its leadership, saying, “The Congress is unsettled by all this. The party founded by a foreigner, A.O. Hume, is now on the verge of extinction. It is managing to survive only because it is in power in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana. A party that ruled Delhi for 60 years has today lost its presence.”

“In this background, the Congress is unleashing anti-Hindu and anti-Bharat toolkit conspiracies, joining hands with evil forces, and exposing itself before the people,” Ashoka charged.

--IANS

mka/dpb