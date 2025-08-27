RSS anthem row is a closed case, no one should repeat it: Kharge

Bengaluru, Aug 27 (IANS) Responding to the controversy over Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar singing the RSS anthem in the state Assembly, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated on Wednesday that the matter is a closed case and that no one in the party should repeat it.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kharge said, "Shivakumar should not have said it, but he has said it. After that, he tendered an apology. I will not reopen what is already a closed case. The media should not rake up the issue unnecessarily. No one should repeat the same mistake."

The Congress chief refused to comment on developments surrounding the alleged Dharmasthala murder case and reiterated that the RSS song controversy is a closed chapter. "On this festive occasion, I wish good things for everyone. May all remain safe," he said.

Following criticism after singing the RSS anthem in the state Assembly and speculation about his proximity to the BJP, Shivakumar clarified on Tuesday that he would “die as a Congressman” and reaffirmed that his loyalty to the Gandhi family was akin to that of a devotee to god. He also apologised for singing the RSS anthem in the Assembly.

He said, “During the discussion on the stampede tragedy in the recently concluded Monsoon Assembly session, I sang a few lines of the RSS anthem to pull the leg of the Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka. That was my only intention. I did not mean it otherwise, nor was it to praise them.”

“Anyone who wants to know about my history, commitment, and ideology is welcome. If they want to do politics, let them. But if any of my party colleagues or friends across political lines in the INDIA bloc have been hurt, I sincerely apologise to them,” he said.

Criticising Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar for apologising for singing the RSS anthem, the BJP has chided that if not for the motherland, should Indians hail the lady from Italy?

Responding to development, the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka stated on Tuesday, “If Dy CM Shivakumar has to apologise for bowing to Mother India by reciting the RSS anthem ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhume,’ (“Salutations to you, O ever-loving motherland) then according to the Congress party, whom should Indians hail? The Mother of Italy? Or the lady who has come from Italy?"

