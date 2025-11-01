RSS added 10,000 new Shakhas in last 1 year: Dattatreya Hosabale

Jabalpur, Nov 1 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale, said on Saturday that the organisation has successfully added 10,000 new locations for Sangh's work since the last meeting held in October 2024.

The RSS functionary stated that currently 87,398 daily shakhas are conducted at 55,052 places, which is 15,000 more than the previous year.

In addition, there are 32,362 'saptahik milans' (weekly meetings), bringing the total number of activity centres to 87,414.

Hosabale shared this information while addressing the press on the concluding day of the ‘Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak’ of the RSS in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

He provided details about the meeting and the various programs organised across the country on the occasion of Vijayadashami, as part of the Sangh Shatabdi Varsh - 2025.

He stated that, in recent years, due to focused efforts, the RSS work has expanded across tribal regions and among labourers, farmers, students, entrepreneurs, and professionals.

Hosabale shared that the organisation also discussed upcoming programs for the Sangh Shatabdi Varsh, which have already received an encouraging response from society.

“In the coming months, Hindu Sammelans will be organised at the basti (villages) and mandal levels. Through these activities, the message of 'Panch Parivartan' will be taken to the grassroots, to make these principles a part of social behaviour and daily life,” he said.

Hosabale said that it is estimated that 45,000 rural and 35,000 urban areas Hindu sammelans will be held.

“Additionally, Samaajik Sadbhav Baithaks will be organised at the block and city levels, while Prabuddha Nagarik Goshthis will be held at district headquarters,” he said.

He clarified that not everyone needs to join a shakha, but everyone should work in their own field for social unity, harmony, and national progress.

He stressed that the purpose of 'Shatabdi Varsh' programs is not to increase organisational strength, but to awaken the inner strength of society and to inspire awareness, unity, and national dedication.

