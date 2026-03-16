RS polls: Row erupts in Odisha Assembly as Brahmagiri MLA gets second ballot

Bhubaneswar, March 16 (IANS) Amid polling for four Rajya Sabha seats, the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday raised serious objections to the vote cast by Brahmagiri MLA Upasna Mohapatra, who was given a second ballot after allegedly making a mistake while voting.

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As per reports, a row began during polling when Mohapatra allegedly made an overwriting while marking her ballot paper due to the ink problem.

Later, she sought a second ballot paper from polling officials, fearing rejection of her vote. Agents and leaders of the Biju Janata Dal and the Indian National Congress present there immediately objected, halting the voting process for several minutes.

Speaking to media persons outside the Assembly, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik said, "The lady MLA from Brahmagiri made a clear mistake while voting. However, the officers present in the voting room, who are in charge, have illegally accepted her vote and issued a second ballot paper. This is completely against democratic norms and a violation of election rules. We strongly object to this. Some of our members have raised the issue, but they are not listening, thereby destroying the democratic election process."

Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied the allegations, saying no illegal activity or violation of rules took place during the polling. The party asserted that Mohapatra’s vote was absolutely legal.

“As per the guidelines and rules, a voter can exchange the ballot paper if he/she had not shown the ballot paper to the agent. The BJD and Congress agents objected initially, but after seeing the rules, they allowed her to vote,” claimed BJP MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi.

Sethi also expressed confidence that BJP candidates Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar, along with party-backed independent candidate Dilip Ray, will win the Rajya Sabha polls.

Polling is underway in the Odisha Assembly for four Rajya Sabha seats from the state amid allegations of cross-voting by several leaders from both the opposition BJD and Congress.

--IANS

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