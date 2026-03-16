RS face-off over LPG supply concerns: Kharge slams govt, Nadda objects

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha witnessed an uproar and noisy scenes on Monday over LPG supply shortages with the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the House (LoP) J.P. Nadda crossing swords over the government’s response to the West Asia crisis.

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The face-off broke out during the Zero Hour, as Kharge accused the government of mismanagement and poor handling of the energy crisis, arising due to a full-blown war in the Gulf and the subsequent blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Kharge blamed the government for the acute shortage of LPG cylinders across the country and said that middle-class and poor families have been hit the hardest.

He claimed that the restaurants, hostels, and community kitchens have been forced to down their shutters, and it was a matter of big concern that LPG cylinders are being sold at exorbitant prices.

Stating out facts, he said that 60 per cent of the country’s LPG is imported, and out of this, 90 per cent of this supply comes via the Strait of Hormuz – the key maritime route that stands closed, leading to a global oil crisis.

Kharge also highlighted supply shortages of fertilisers and claimed that fertiliser plants are facing a crippling situation. He said that if the government had done advanced planning on LPG supply, such a situation wouldn’t have arisen.

"The waiting period for LPG cylinders has also been increased from 21 to 25 days, leading to hoarding and black-marketing. This crisis exposes the government’s poor planning, lackadaisical approach and also raises questions on its foreign policy,” he said, questioning the government over the lack of planning.

Kharge, who is also the Congress President, also accused Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri of giving falsified information on LPG supply in the country and said that the reality on the ground was far from what the minister boasted.

Kharge’s relentless attack on the government over the LPG crisis prompted interjection by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju as well as Nadda.

Interrupting Kharge’s onslaught, Nadda said that the zero hour necessitates members to raise issues of public concern and sought the intervention of the Chair.

Rijiju also made a pointed intervention, accusing the Opposition of creating chaos in the House when serious matters are discussed and pondered upon. Training guns at Rahul Gandhi, he said that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha wanted to speak on the LPG issue, but when his turn came, he chose to speak on other issues.

“When the Petroleum Minister gave a statement on the country’s oil and energy reserves, the Opposition didn’t listen and indulged in creating a ruckus," Rijiju remarked.

The Opposition didn’t relent and kept the heat on the government over the LPG crisis. House Chairman CP Radhakrishnan then urged Kharge to conclude his charge, amid ruckus by the Opposition benches.

Nadda, responding to Kharge’s allegations, hit back at the Opposition, remarking: "It’s a sad fact that the Congress doesn’t refrain from politicking even in difficult situations."

He also sought to remind the Opposition benches that the crisis didn’t happen because of India but because of global factors.

"A Congress leader has been caught hoarding. Instead of standing up with the government in critical times, they are trying to milk the issue to score political points," he said.

--IANS

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