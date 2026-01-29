RS Chairman Radhakrishnan calls for productive Budget Session to achieve Viksit Bharat

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan has sought co-operation of all leaders of Parliamentary parties and members in making the Budget Session productive and a solid stepping-stone in our journey towards a prosperous, self-reliant and Viksit Bharat, an official said on Thursday.

“Together, let us make this Budget Session a success, reflecting the highest standards of Parliamentary democracy,” he said in his address at the start of the 270th Session of Rajya Sabha, the Budget Session of the Parliament.

He said, “Over the course of 30 sittings, we will be thoroughly examining the Union Budget 2026-27 and legislative proposals of the government. Further, the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees will have a thorough scrutiny of the Demands for Grants of the Ministries and Departments during the recess.”

Pointing to the recent economic strides made by the nation, the Vice President said, “It is indeed heartening to witness that India continues to be the fastest growing major economy in the world and is poised to become the third largest soon. “

“Let us remind ourselves, at the onset of this Session, that India’s growing influence and stature in the global economy makes our role as parliamentarians crucial in shaping the nation’s economic direction,” he said.

He urged all members to make impactful contributions to the deliberations in the House as well as in the committees.

The Vice President also asked members to uphold the values of democracy, discipline and enlightenment as envisioned by the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Quoting him, the Vice President said, "Mahatma Gandhi said 'Democracy - disciplined and enlightened, is the finest thing in the world’ and our conduct in the House should reflect this discipline and enlightenment."

"Alongside critical deliberations on budgetary proposals of the government, we have a line-up of important Bills that will be requiring a major share of transaction of business in the House," he said.

“The magnitude of the legislative work underscores our solemn responsibility to utilise every minute of the scheduled business of the House to realise the aspirations of the people we represent,” he said.

“I urge Members to contribute to exercising robust Parliamentary oversight and maintaining the highest parliamentary decorum and order so as to enable the House to have a meaningful transaction of the listed business,” he said.

Explaining the relevance of discussions in a democracy, he said, “Our democracy flourishes through diversity of views and spirited debate. Respectful exchange of opinions and constructive discussions should be the norm of our parliamentary discourse. Let us commit ourselves to a Session defined by decorum, discipline and dignified conduct.”

