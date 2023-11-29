Legislative process
J·Nov 29, 2023, 12:21 pm
SC asks Kerala Governor to meet CM, minister to discuss bills
J·Sep 26, 2023, 07:39 am
Goa to ratify Women Reservation Bill if Centre asks: CM Sawant
J·Sep 22, 2023, 07:54 am
Women Reservation Bill passage teasing illusion, another election 'jumla': Chidambaram
J·Sep 21, 2023, 08:21 am
PM thanks Lok Sabha MPs for passage of Women's Reservation Bill
J·Sep 19, 2023, 12:55 pm
Women Reservation Bill: Confusion regarding bill in tab; Shah seen explaining to Rajnath, Owaisi helps SP MP
