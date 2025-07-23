RS adjourned for the day amid Oppn uproar over Bihar SIR

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned until July 24 following sustained disruptions by Opposition members demanding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The Monsoon Session, now in its third day, continues to be plagued by protests, leaving legislative business stalled.

When the House reconvened at 2 p.m., Bhubaneswar Kalita presided over the session and called on members -- Mohammad M. Abdullah (DMK) and Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy (YSRCP) -- to speak on the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025.

However, proceedings were immediately interrupted by Opposition MPs chanting slogans such as “Vote Chori Band Karo”, “Vote Chori Nahi Chalegi,” and “Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi,” alleging electoral manipulation ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Kalita appealed for order, urging members not to disturb proceedings, but his requests were drowned out.

He then invited M. Thambidurai of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to speak, but Opposition members demanded that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) be allowed to address the House first.

Chants of “Withdraw SIR” echoed through the chamber, referencing the Election Commission’s revision exercise, which the Opposition claims could disenfranchise vulnerable communities.

Unable to restore calm, Kalita told Thambidurai to finish his speech on Thursday and adjourned the House until 11 a.m. on July 24.

This marks the third consecutive day of gridlock in the Upper House, with the INDIA bloc pressing for accountability on multiple issues, including Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation from the post of Vice President of India and Operation Sindoor, India’s recent cross-border military action.

Outside Parliament, protests led by senior leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav have intensified. The Opposition has framed the SIR exercise as a “murder of democracy,” demanding transparency and procedural fairness from the government.

Despite the government’s stated willingness to engage in discussion, the impasse continues to threaten the productivity of the Monsoon Session, which risks being overshadowed by escalating political confrontation.

