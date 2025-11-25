Rs 6,800-crore investment proposals to create 3,000 jobs: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Chhattisgarh has received investment proposals of over Rs 6,321 crore in industries and Rs 505 crore in tourism sector and is expected to generate employment for more than 3,000 people, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said at an Investor Connect Meet here on Tuesday.

Addressing the investors, the Chief Minister said that Bastar is witnessing a remarkable turnaround, with decline in Maoist violence and improvements in roads, internet connectivity, and security.

He added that Bastar is fast emerging as a new hub for both investment and tourism, with the government targeting a completely Maoist-free Bastar by March 2026.

Sai highlighted that Chhattisgarh is among India’s leading power-producing states and recently received investment proposals worth over Rs 3.5 lakh crore at the Energy Summit, with work beginning on several projects.

The Chief Minister said the state’s industrial policy - offering capital and interest subsidies, electricity duty exemptions, stamp duty concessions, and customised packages for large investments — is one of the most modern and investor-centric in the country.

With the above investment proposals, the state has received proposals worth more than Rs 7.90 lakh crore since the new policy came into force, reflecting growing investor trust, he said.

Emphasising logistical advantages, the Chief Minister said Chhattisgarh’s central location strengthens supply chains, with industrial corridors, enhanced highways, expanding airport connectivity, and an improved rail network making the state an ideal destination for manufacturing.

He stated that in line with India’s 2070 net-zero target, Chhattisgarh is promoting green steel, green energy, and renewable energy sectors, supported by attractive incentives. The state also has vast solar potential due to its geographic location on the Tropic of Cancer.

Reiterating Chhattisgarh’s identity as a major steel hub, the Chief Minister pointed to the presence of Bhilai Steel Plant and Naganar Steel Plant, along with abundant iron ore reserves that have created a natural ecosystem for steel-based industries.

Reliable power and water supply, skilled manpower, and a peaceful environment make the state highly suitable for investment in the sector, he said.

The Chief Minister added that Chhattisgarh is now seeing rapid growth in future-oriented sectors such as aerospace, defence, electronics, medical devices, IT, and IT-enabled services.

Special steel-related industries — such as auto components and medical equipment manufacturing — are also expanding, supported by the new industrial policy which identifies special steel as a thrust sector, he said, adding that dedicated clusters are being developed to support these industries.

