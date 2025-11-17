Rs 3 lakh compensation for family of student who died in 2015 Myladuthurai college accident

Chennai, Nov 17(IANS) Nearly a decade after a first-year student died in a tragic fall on the campus of Gnanambikai Government Arts College for Women in Mayiladuthurai, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has recommended that the Tamil Nadu government pay a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to her family.

The order was issued on Monday, following the Commission’s suo motu intervention based on reports surrounding the incident. The student, Ramya, aged 19 at the time, had gone to the terrace of the college along with her friend shortly before the mishap.

The terrace door was locked from the outside by the watchman, who was reportedly unaware that the students were there.

Unable to come down and fearing they were trapped, the two attempted to climb down using a dupatta as a makeshift rope.

In the process, Ramya lost her balance and fell from a height. She sustained severe injuries and was initially rushed to the Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital and later shifted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Despite medical efforts, she died of her injuries, and a police case was registered soon after. As part of its inquiry, the SHRC sought detailed reports from the Director of Collegiate Education, the Superintendent of Police in Nagapattinam district, and the Principal of the college.

After examining the responses, the Commission concluded that the sequence of events indicated a lack of adequate supervision and safety measures on the campus.

It noted that no inquiry had been conducted into whether security staff or college officials had ensured that restricted areas such as terraces were properly checked before being locked.

The Commission observed that the circumstances leading to the accident stemmed from failures on the part of the college administration and the Directorate of Collegiate Education.

It found that neither institution had taken the incident seriously, with no internal enquiry initiated and no attempt made to provide any form of assistance or compensation to the family over the years.

The SHRC held that the negligent actions of the college authorities and the Directorate amounted to a violation of the student’s human rights.

Stating that the victim’s family was entitled to relief, it recommended a compensation of Rs 3 lakh as a fair and reasonable amount, marking a long-delayed step toward justice for the deceased and her legal heirs.

