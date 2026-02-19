Rs 110 crore fraud: ED attaches properties valued at Rs 7.30 crore in Delhi, Lucknow​

Lucknow, Feb 19 (IANS) The ED attached a movable and three immovable properties, valued at Rs 7.30 crore, in Delhi and Lucknow belonging to Anee Group of Companies in connection with Rs 110 crore fraudulent investment schemes, an official said on Thursday.​

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Lucknow Zonal Office, provisionally attached the properties under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a money laundering case related to Anee Bullion Traders and others, the ED official said in a statement.​

The total value of properties provisionally attached so far in this case aggregates to Rs 16.4 crore, the ED said.​

The attached immovable properties are in the form of lands and buildings of one of the Anee group of companies, namely Anee Bullion Industries, and situated at Lucknow, Delhi, and Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand, and the movable property is in the form of a Fixed Deposit, said the ED statement.​

The federal probe agency launched its investigation after FIRs and complaints were registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police against Ajit Kumar Gupta and various other persons and entities for committing cheating and fraud worth Rs 110 Crore against the public at large, the ED said.​

The FIR said they cheated the victims by luring them to invest in various fraudulent schemes, intending to defraud them of their investments.​

The ED investigation revealed that investors’ money was layered and rotated through the platforms of various companies in the ‘Anee Group’ and the society, Eye Vision Credit Co-operative Society, which was controlled by Ajit Kumar Gupta.​

The companies and the Society were used to purchase various properties in the name of one of the group companies, namely Anee Bullion Industries, the ED said.​

Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached movable and immovable properties acquired by Ajit Kumar Gupta, his wife Neeharika Singh, IFS, and the Anee Group of Companies, valuing Rs. 9.1 crore in 2023, said the official statement.​

