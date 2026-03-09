Rohit Pawar raises questions over Ajit Pawar's plane crash, alleges pressure from aircraft firm owner

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) NCP-SP legislator Rohit Pawar, on Monday, made a series of allegations regarding the air crash incident involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and former NCP Chief late Ajit Pawar.

He has called for a deeper investigation into whether the incident was a genuine accident or a deliberate attempt on the late NCP leader's life.

According to Rohit Pawar, visibility on the day of the accident was extremely poor, measuring only 3,000 metre.

He claimed that the aircraft's pilot, Captain Kapoor, had contacted owner of VSR Ventures V.K. Singh, whose aircraft carrying Ajit Pawar crashed in Baramati on January 28, to report that the plane takeoff was impossible due to weather conditions.

"Captain Kapoor explicitly told V.K. Singh that visibility was poor and that the plane could not take off. However, Singh allegedly ordered him to proceed, saying, 'You take off, I will handle the rest later'," Rohit Pawar claimed at the press conference.

He asserted that the Call Detail Records (CDR) of V.K. Singh would provide the necessary evidence of this conversation.

Highlighting the pilot's state of mind, Rohit Pawar noted that medical reports confirmed Captain Kapoor had no traces of drugs, alcohol, or toxins in his body.

"If the pilot was sober and professional, why did he take such a risk? We need to dig deeper into the pressure he was under. Why is V K Singh being shielded?" the NCP-SP leader asked.

Rohit Pawar clarified that his primary concern is not the individuals involved in the aviation company (VSR) or V.K. Singh himself, but the safety of the late Deputy Chief Minister.

"Did the plane crash due to technical failure/weather, or was it "made to crash"?" he asked.

He reiterated that V.K. Singh and VSR are being protected by higher authorities.

He suggested that if V.K. Singh is taken into custody, there is a fear among certain circles that he might reveal the names of powerful individuals involved in the matter.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Minister and NCP legislator Anil Patil criticised Rohit Pawar and demanded probe into Ajit Pawar's air crash incident.

Patil commented on Rohit Pawar's recent Delhi visit, saying that the latter is merely playing politics and specifically targeting NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare.

He remarked that instead of engaging in politics, Rohit Pawar should present evidence at the appropriate forums rather than making aimless allegations; otherwise, he risks becoming the "Pappu of Maharashtra".

Patil said that the NCP have requested for an appointment with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding Ajit Pawar's aircraft mishap.

He added that the NCP intend to present their concerns and formally demand an investigation into the matter.

State NCP President and MLA, Shashikant Shinde, raised concerns in the State Legislative Council, saying: "We have been requesting a discussion regarding Ajit Pawar's aircraft accident under Rule 97 for the past four days. However, permission for the discussion has not yet been granted. Who exactly is exerting pressure on the authorities?"

--IANS

sj/khz