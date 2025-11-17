Rohini is daughter of Bihar: JD(U)’s Neeraj Kumar as RJD’s family rift surfaces

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) JD(U) Chief Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar on Monday reacted to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya statements, calling her the 'daughter of Bihar' after she publicly expressed deep hurt over developments within the family.

Speaking to IANS, Neeraj Kumar said, “This is their internal matter, but the main issue is that you were undermining Bihar’s development and disrupting communal harmony. The legacy of Jananayak Karpoori Thakur, who was born and passed away in poverty, was being misused.”

Continuing his remarks, he added, “This is an internal matter of the Rashtriya Janata Dal family. However, the important point is that Rohini Acharya is not just the daughter of a political family, she is a daughter of Bihar. The internal family conflict has now come into the public domain. She expressed her grief, saying she is hurt by the situation...”

Neeraj Kumar’s comments came after Rohini Acharya announced her decision to step away from politics and distance herself from her family, triggering political reactions across Bihar.

JD(U) State President Umesh Kushwaha also responded, acknowledging the sensitivity of the situation while praising Rohini’s personal sacrifice.

He said, “This is entirely their family matter... But the example Rohini Acharya has set, she donated her kidney to her father, such is the daughter. A few days ago, if you remember, the daughter-in-law from the same house was seen leaving in tears...”

LJP (Ram Vilas) MLA Veena Devi expressed concern, speaking from an emotional perspective as a mother. She said, “When I saw Rohini Acharya crying, I felt upset, as I am a mother too. People should make decisions within their own home; family matters should not be made public.”

Minister Santosh Kumar Suman urged restraint and respect, stating, “...Such incidents should not happen; everyone deserves respect. As for what is happening internally, who is troubling whom, who is threatening whom, I don’t know. And the person who has been mentioned, whose name was taken, I have no information about him...”

BJP MLA Manorama Devi echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Women must be respected like our own sisters and daughters... This should not happen to someone who saved her father’s life. It was very painful to see.”

Rohini Acharya accused her family of subjecting her to verbal abuse and humiliation. She wrote that “filthy abuses” were hurled at her, a slipper was raised to hit her, and she was eventually driven out of her home.

Earlier she posted on X that she is “quitting politics” and “disowning” her family, claiming that her decision came at the behest of Sanjay Yadav and Rameez — aides close to Tejashwi Yadav.

