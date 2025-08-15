‘Roadmap for prosperous India’: HM Amit Shah hails PM Modi’s I-Day address

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Friday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the 79th Independence Day as a roadmap showcasing the progress of the past 11 years, the strength of the present, and the strategy for a prosperous India.

Home Minister Shah, in a series of posts on X, said that whether it’s the elimination of terrorists through 'Operation Sindoor,' the plan to secure the country’s infrastructure through 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra,' or the resolve to create an infiltrator-free India through the 'High-Powered Demography Mission,' the PM Modi-led government is committed to making the nation strong and secure.

HM Shah highlighted the government’s unwavering commitment to the interests of farmers and hailed PM Modi’s call for self-reliance in nuclear energy, critical minerals, energy, the space sector, and jet engines.

He said the announcement of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana’ and significant GST relief measures during the upcoming Diwali will make the lives of citizens easier and boost small enterprises.

HM Shah said that on Independence Day, PM Modi gifted the youth of the nation by announcing the implementation of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana’ with a fund of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Under this scheme, first-time employees in the private sector will receive Rs 15,000, and companies generating more jobs will also receive incentives.

This initiative will benefit approximately 3.5 crore youth, providing a golden opportunity for Indian youth and strengthening the journey toward a self-reliant India.

The Home Minister stated that the Modi government is taking robust steps toward a self-reliant India by empowering small businesses.

From the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi announced Next Gen GST Reforms as a Diwali gift to the nation. These reforms will not only greatly benefit small industries but also make everyday essentials more affordable, giving a new impetus to the Indian economy.

This effort will further strengthen India’s economic prowess and significantly contribute to making it the world’s third-largest economy, he said.

He added that that PM Modi made a historic announcement on Independence Day by launching ‘Mission Sudarshan Chakra.’

Under this mission, by 2035, critical national sites will be equipped with cutting-edge technology and powerful weapon systems. The mission aims not only to neutralise enemy attacks but also to deliver counter-strikes, much like the Sudarshan Chakra.

This step will prove to be a milestone in making national security impregnable and enabling targeted strikes against adversaries.

The Union Minister said that in his historic Independence Day address, PM Modi acknowledged the 100-year rich history and contributions of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to nation-building, paying tribute to all the volunteers who have made unparalleled contributions to the country’s 100-year journey of progress.

For the past century, the RSS has fulfilled its resolve of nation-building through individual development with service, dedication, organisation, and discipline, he said.

--IANS

rch/pgh