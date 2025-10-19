RJD's Madan Shah breaks down outside Lalu's residence, claims tickets on sale for Rs 2.7 crore

Patna, Oct 19 (IANS) In a dramatic turn of events ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, former RJD candidate Madan Shah broke down outside the residence of party chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday, alleging corruption and betrayal in ticket distribution.

Speaking to IANS, Shah claimed that he was promised a ticket by Lalu Prasad Yadav to contest from the Madhuban Assembly constituency in Motihari.

However, he alleged that RJD leader Sanjay Yadav demanded Rs 2.7 crore in exchange for the ticket, which was later given to another candidate after he refused to pay.

"I come from a very educated family, which has 10 doctors. I have worked for Lalu Yadav's party since 1990. We have been treated unfairly. Tejashwi Yadav did not give me a ticket. The tickets were sold at Rs 2.70 crore. RJD leader Sanjay Yadav had demanded Rs 2.7 crore, and when I refused to pay, the party ticket was given to someone else," Shah alleged.

In an emotional outburst, Shah tore his clothes and lay down on the road outside Rabri Devi's residence, demanding to meet Lalu Prasad Yadav. The Madhuban ticket has been given to Santosh Kushwaha.

Meanwhile, another emotional RJD worker, Usha Devi, also expressed disappointment over being denied a ticket from the Barachatti Assembly seat.

"I have been part of the Panchayat Committee since 2016 and an active member of the Rashtriya Janata Dal since 2005, travelling across Bihar. I regret that if I was not going to be given a ticket, why was I misled? I was supposed to get a ticket from the Barachatti Assembly seat, but it was not given," she told IANS.

Usha claimed that Lalu Prasad had personally assured her of a ticket, but it was eventually handed to Samta Devi, who had lost twice from the same seat.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav called me to Ranchi and told me that Usha, you will get the ticket. I have come to Rabri's residence. No one has met anyone. I am going home from here because I have to campaign for Tejashwi Yadav, because he has to form the government. Whether I get anything or not, Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister. I will carry the party's flag for the rest of my life," she added.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be announced on November 14.

As campaigning intensifies, internal discord within the Mahagathbandhan has deepened, with both the RJD and Congress still struggling to finalise seat-sharing.

While the RJD remains firm on offering around 58 seats, the Congress is insisting on contesting more than 60, ideally 65, citing its national status.

