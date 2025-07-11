RJD MLA faces flak for 'Bhura Baal Saaf Karo' slogan; BJP demands action

Patna, July 11 (IANS) The controversial slogan ‘Bhura Baal Saaf Karo’ has resurfaced in Bihar politics, with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Gaya, Ranjit Yadav alias Ajay Yadav, facing criticism after it was raised again during a public protest. The BJP on Friday condemned the slogan and demanded action, while the RJD distanced itself from the incident, claiming it does not reflect the party's ideology.

Reacting strongly, BJP leader Virendra Singh told IANS, “This is not good for society. These people continue to use the same divisive language that was used during Lalu Yadav's rule. Bihar today is peaceful under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, and there is a rule of law. Statements like these are aimed at disturbing public harmony.”

Singh urged RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to take responsibility and issue a public apology.

“Tejashwi must respond. If he wants to be seen as a leader, he must say that this was a mistake and those responsible should apologise. The country is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and people like this want to drag us back to pre-2005 Bihar. They’ve missed the train. There’s no use in repeating such slogans now.”

However, RJD leader Subodh Mehta claimed the party has no connection with the slogan and said it goes against the core values of the party.

“The RJD functions based on the principles of Emperor Ashoka’s Chakras, which emphasise Bahujan Hitay, Bahujan Sukhay. Alongside social revolution, Lalu Prasad Yadav has always spoken of economic revolution,” Mehta said.

He added that such slogans are used to defame the party during election seasons.

“This slogan emerges before every election and is wrongly attributed to us. We have no role in it. The RJD is a party of equality, freedom, and social justice. These divisive statements are made by those who do not want the poor and backward to come to power,” he added.

Meanwhile, the slogan, which has a controversial history, was allegedly used by RJD founder and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in the 1990s, calling for the political removal of upper caste communities - Brahmins, Bhumihars, Rajputs, and Kayasths. Though Lalu has since denied coining the slogan, its re-emergence continues to spark political tension.

During a protest held on Thursday in the Atari Assembly constituency of Gaya, RJD workers were seen shouting the slogan in a viral video. The dharna was organised at Shivala village against the construction of a playground near the panchayat bhawan. While addressing the gathering, Munarik Yadav, husband of local sarpanch Sahoda Devi, referred to Lalu’s alleged slogan and said, "Lalu Yadav used to say ‘Bhura Baal Saaf Karo’. Now the time has come to clean Bhura Baal."

RJD MLA Ranjit Yadav was present at the event, leading to criticism from opposition parties who claim his silence indicates endorsement.

The phrase ‘Bhura Baal Saaf Karo’ translates to “clean the brown hair,” which many interpret as a metaphorical reference to removing upper castes—Brahmins, Bhumihars, Rajputs, and Kayasths—from positions of power.

Though Lalu Prasad Yadav has denied raising the slogan, it remains associated with the identity politics of the 1990s. Its resurgence in today’s politically sensitive atmosphere has reignited debates over caste, representation, and the legacy of past leadership.

The video from Gaya has gone viral, dividing public opinion. While some support the assertion of backward class identity, others see it as a harmful echo of caste-based polarisation.

With the BJP demanding accountability and the RJD scrambling to clarify its position, the slogan has once again stirred Bihar’s political landscape ahead of the upcoming polls.

