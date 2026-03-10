RJD holds strategy meeting for RS polls in Patna

Patna, March 10 (IANS) A crucial meeting of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was held on Tuesday to finalise the party's strategy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Patna, Bihar's state capital.

Speaking to the media before the meeting, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra expressed confidence about the party's prospects and said the party leadership is continuously discussing the electoral strategy.

He said that meetings among party leaders are being held regularly, where plans for the election are being discussed informally over breakfast and lunch.

RJD leader Bhai Virendra claimed that the party's candidate has sufficient support to win the political contest.

According to the RJD MLA, the party currently has the backing of 41 MLAs, which he said is enough to secure victory.

"We now have the support of 41 MLAs. The seat for our fifth candidate is ours, and we will definitely win it," he added.

His statement has added to the ongoing political excitement surrounding the Rajya Sabha elections in the state.

Asked why the election required voting instead of a unanimous selection, RJD leader Bhai Virendra made a controversial remark.

He alleged that people who determine the direction of the country and the power of states have become suppliers of live skin, suggesting that such circumstances create challenging election situations.

The comment has drawn attention and may further intensify political exchanges between the ruling NDA alliance and opposition parties in Bihar.

During the interaction, Bhai Virendra also gave positive indications regarding possible support from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by party chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

He said that like-minded parties could come together during the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

However, there has been no official confirmation from AIMIM regarding support.

Bhai Virendra reiterated that the RJD is fully prepared for the political contest and will not give up its seat under any circumstances.

He added that the party's complete strategy would become clearer after the meeting.

Political observers say the sharp statements made during the media briefing could further escalate the war of words between the ruling alliance and the Opposition ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in Bihar.

