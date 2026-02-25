RJD claims liquor 'inside' Assembly, Oppn corners Bihar govt

Patna, Feb 25 (IANS) The Bihar opposition intensified its attack on the Nitish Kumar government on Wednesday over the alleged failure of the liquor prohibition law.

​On Wednesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Legislative Council member Sunil Kumar Singh made a sensational claim, stating that liquor could be delivered right inside the Assembly premises on the last day of the session.​

Speaking to the media, Sunil Kumar Singh openly challenged the government.​

“You people keep your cameras ready. On the last day of the session, you will see how liquor is delivered right here,” he said.​

Strongly criticising the prohibition policy, Singh questioned the effectiveness of the law implemented nearly a decade ago.​

“Bihar has had prohibition for 10 years, but what kind of prohibition is this? Bihar is the state where alcohol consumption is the highest. A law against dowry was also enacted, yet dowry is taken in almost every marriage. Similarly, the prohibition law exists, but the government has completely failed to stop liquor smuggling,” he alleged.​

The RJD leader further claimed that liquor is delivered even near sensitive and high-security zones.​

He alleged that alcohol consignments reach the statue of Rajendra Prasad outside the Chief Minister’s residence and claimed that liquor is available wherever you want it in Bihar.​

According to Singh, school and college students are being used to deliver liquor in small vehicles, and the administration is fully aware of these activities.​

He also alleged that Anne Marg has become a liquor delivery point.​

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav once again targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the deteriorating law-and-order situation.​

Speaking to reporters inside the Assembly premises, Tejashwi Yadav said that law and order in Bihar has completely collapsed and criminals are operating without fear.​

“Criminals are ruling the state. Incidents are happening daily, but neither the Chief Minister nor the two Deputy Chief Ministers are ready to take responsibility,” he said.​

He further alleged that Nitish Kumar is currently at the lowest point of his political career.​

“Nitish Kumar has become so weak that he doesn’t even remember things. Earlier, he never handed over the Home Ministry to anyone, but this time he gave it to the BJP. Whenever elections approach, Amit Shah starts touring states. This Seemanchal visit is linked to the West Bengal elections,” Tejashwi alleged.

​Tejashwi Yadav also criticised the central government over economic issues, saying the rupee is continuously weakening and that US President Donald Trump is imposing tariffs arbitrarily, while the government remains distracted by political narratives.

