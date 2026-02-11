Ritu Tawde elected unopposed as Mumbai Mayor, Sanjay Ghadi as Deputy Mayor

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) BJP corporator Ritu Tawde and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Sanjay Ghadi were on Wednesday elected unopposed as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), respectively.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and other opposition parties did not field their candidates, paving the way for unanimous election. The development brings to an end nearly four years of administrator rule in the civic body and signals a significant shift in Mumbai’s political landscape.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde extended their congratulations, promising a transparent and people-centric administration.

They said that under the leadership of Tawde and Ghadi, the MahaYuti alliance would accelerate Mumbai’s development in line with the vision of Balasaheb Thackeray’s birth centenary year.

Tawde and Ghadi formally assumed office in the BMC hall amid cheers from corporators, accepting charge from Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

“I am extremely happy that once again the Shiv Sena-BJP Mahayuti has secured the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in the BMC. Both Ritu Tawde and Sanjay Ghadi are committed soldiers of the alliance,” Fadnavis said.

He added that the Mahayuti had sought votes to ensure a transparent and citizen-focused civic administration, and the swearing-in reflected the mandate given by Mumbaikars.

Describing Tawde as an experienced and strong Marathi face who has consistently raised civic issues, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the alliance’s development agenda would gain further momentum under her leadership.

On Ghadi’s appointment, Fadnavis said the city would benefit from his experience as a senior Shiv Sainik. He reiterated that the corporation would be run in accordance with the ideals envisioned by Balasaheb Thackeray.

Fadnavis assured that the state government would extend full support to the new civic leadership to give a new direction to the BMC and realise the aspirations of Mumbai’s residents.

With Tawde’s election, the BJP has secured the Mayor’s post in Mumbai after over four decades, effectively ending the 25-year dominance of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the BMC. In the recent civic polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while its ally, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, won 29 seats -- comfortably crossing the majority mark of 114 in the 227-member House.

In a strategic decision, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena plans to rotate the Deputy Mayor’s five-year term among four corporators, with Sanjay Ghadi set to serve the first 15 months.

A veteran corporator from Ghatkopar (Ward 132), Tawde previously served as Chairperson of the BMC Education Committee. Known for her assertive stance on civic issues and advocacy of Marathi identity, she outlined monsoon preparedness and urban transformation as immediate priorities in her inaugural address.

Upon assuming office, Tawde stated that she would function as a “sevak” of Mumbai, focusing on improving roads and drainage systems, as well as addressing illegal encroachments.

Meanwhile, leaders from the Shiv Sena (UBT) said their decision not to contest was both strategic and a recognition of the MahaYuti’s clear majority, while also citing respect for the Marathi identity of the elected candidates.

