Rise in MP's UPSC achievers mirrors changing face of state: CM Yadav

Bhopal, March 23 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said that the increasing presence of Madhya Pradesh candidates in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination reflects the changing face of the state.

Read More

The Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing a felicitation programme for candidates from Madhya Pradesh who cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2025 examination. The event was organised by the state government at the Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in Bhopal.

Congratulating 61 candidates from the state who cleared the UPSC examination, Yadav said that “their success is a recognition of their determination and capability. The selected candidates are the architects of a developed and self-reliant India by 2047.”

He said that destiny has chosen them for an important responsibility and that success always comes with responsibility. Yadav added that the welfare and development of crores of citizens of Madhya Pradesh will rest on their shoulders.

“Entering the administrative services in the world’s largest democracy is a fortunate opportunity for the selected youth. In a democracy, a person can reach the highest positions through the trust of the people,” he said.

During his address, the Chief Minister pointed out that there have been instances where candidates cleared the UPSC with good ranks but were unable to effectively implement policies and programmes at the field level.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher Education Department of Madhya Pradesh, Anupam Rajan, said that 958 candidates were selected across the country in the Civil Services Examination this year, including 61 from Madhya Pradesh.

He said that 22 of the successful candidates from the state studied in government schools and colleges.

He added that candidates from smaller towns such as Sohagpur and Sironj have also been selected, reflecting the growing interest among the state’s youth in civil services. He noted that the perception that preparation for civil services requires studying only in national-level institutions or moving to cities like Delhi or Indore is gradually fading.

--IANS

pd/pgh