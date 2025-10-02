RG Kar victim's parents call for resurrection of mass movement till 'justice is attained'

Kolkata, Oct 2 (IANS) As Thursday marks the end of the four-day Durga Puja festival in West Bengal without a single protest demonstration on the R.G. Kar rape and murder tragedy, the parents of the victim have called for resurrection of the mass movement, as was evident last year, till "justice is achieved".

At the same time, while speaking to a section of the media persons, the victims' parents have made it clear that they want the resurrection of the protests not just for attaining justice for their deceased daughter but also for the protection of future 'Durgas' against such tragic and ghastly ends as of their daughters.

"Today, the immersion of Durga idols will take place. Influential people were behind the immersion of my 'Durga'. Those responsible for her untimely immersion are enjoying the festival. I would appeal to the people of the state to join the festival, but never forget the pain of Durgas like my daughter. Especially, never forget the Durga of the RG Kar," said the victim's mother.

The ambience for the last four-days of Durga Puja this year is a study-in-contrast to what it was last year.

The painful memories of the ghastly rape and murder of the junior doctor of state-run R.G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises were fresh in the minds of the common people then, and hence the festival days last year witnessed more of spontaneous mass protests on the streets of Kolkata rather than festivity and pandal hopping.

However, just a year later, the Durga Puja this year had witnessed the resurrection of usual festival scenes of gleeful pandal hopping, overflowing crowds at popular food joints, and the tunes of scintillating songs from the loudspeakers of different community Durga Puja pandals. There was not a single major protest in Kolkata to seek justice for the young doctor who is called 'Abhaya' or "Tilottoma".

According to the victim's father, the mass movement needs to be intensified to attain justice for their deceased daughter.

"We are on the path of battle for justice. Our fight for justice will continue. We understand it is an uneven contest considering the influence enjoyed by the masterminds behind the larger conspiracy. We have to intensify our movement, and that will never happen without public support. We have to continue the fight we are carrying out in the court. At the same time, we want mass movements again on this issue. We do not want any politics on this," he said.

--IANS

sch/svn