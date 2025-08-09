RG Kar victim’s mother hospitalised as she falls sick amid chaos during ‘March to Nabanna’ (Ld)

Kolkata, Aug 9 (IANS) The mother of the R.G. Kar rape and murder victim, on Saturday, was admitted to a private hospital after she fell sick during 'Nabanna Avijan' (March to Secretariat).

After she had fallen sick, her associates tried to give her some initial comfort by sprinkling cold water on her face. However, as she continued complaining about uneasiness, she was shifted to a private hospital,

According to protesters, she was feeling dizzy and was having difficulty breathing. "She fell sick after policemen beat her up. She has been taken to a private hospital for treatment," said one of the protesters accompanying her.

The victim's mother alleged that she was beaten up by the policemen after she, along with her husband and other protesters, tried to march towards Nabanna (state secretariat).

The Nabanna Avijan (march to the state secretariat) on the anniversary of the RG Kar rape and murder incident on Saturday turned violent as police resorted to a massive baton-charge to disperse the protesters and allegedly beat up the victim's parents.

The leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, who was also allegedly beaten by the police, has rushed to a private hospital to enquire about the health conditions of the victim’s mother.

The victim’s mother and the BJP leaders have alleged that in the police action, the sacred shell-bangle on her wrist, traditionally believed to be the symbolic representation of married Hindu women, was broken.

"We were unarmed. Still, the police stopped us. Why are they scared of us? The police had beaten me up and broken my Sankha-Pola. They threw me on the road and kicked me," said the victim's mother.

Accompanied by the BJP legislators, including Adhikari, the victim's parents took out a march from Dorina Crossing towards Nabanna, located at Mandirtala in Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district, demanding justice for their daughter.

However, the huge police contingent deputed there stopped the march at the Park Street - Jawaharlal Nehru Road crossing. As BJP workers tried to break the barricades, a scuffle broke out between protesters and policemen. Soon, police resorted to a baton charge to disperse the mob.

Following the incident, tension broke out in areas adjacent to Park Street with BJP legislators, and the victim's parents started a sit-in demonstration at Park Street, protesting against the police attack.

The victim's father said they were beaten up by the police. “What is our crime? We will go to Nabanna. They cannot stop us," he said.

On the anniversary of the RG Kar incident, the victim's parents had called for a Nabanna Avijan. Several organisations responded to their appeal.

All BJP legislators, including Subhendu Adhikari, took part in the protest march today.

As the procession was going towards Nabanna through the Park Street area, the police stopped Adhikari and other BJP MLAs and others.

