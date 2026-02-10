RG Kar corruption case whistleblower Akhtar Ali sent to judicial custody

Kolkata, Feb 10 (IANS) Former Deputy Superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Akhtar Ali, was sent to judicial custody by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday after he surrendered before it.

After he appeared in the special CBI court in West Bengal's Alipore, a bail application was made.

However, the court rejected the application and sent Akhtar Ali to judicial custody till February 17.

The CBI also opposed Akhtar Ali's bail in the court.

An arrest warrant was issued against Akhtar Ali in the RG Kar corruption case.

He went to the court on Saturday, 24 hours after the warrant was issued.

However, he did not surrender before the court.

Later, Akhtar Ali said that he would surrender on Monday.

However, the CBI was present in the court all day on Monday.

However, Akhtar Ali did not go.

He said that he could not come on Monday due to illness but appeared in the court on Tuesday afternoon.

Sanjay Dasgupta, the lawyer of former Principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, told the court on Tuesday that Akhtar Ali is prolonging this case.

Despite the court's order, Akhtar Ali did not appear and is hiding.

Dasgupta said, "The roots of corruption are deeper. We have given that document to the court."

He claimed that his client has no role in this corruption, adding that the CBI has filed an application for Akhtar Ali's jail custody.

Rejecting Akhtar Ali's claim of illness, the investigating agency's lawyer asked Akhtar in the court, "You were fit when you gave the bytes to the media, but you are not appearing anymore?"

Akhtar Ali's lawyer claimed that the first appearance date was December 16.

"However, an application was filed in the Calcutta High Court after December 16. His client (Akhtar Ali) fell ill at that time. That is why he (Akhtar Ali) could not appear."

The CBI asked why he did not come later.

Although Akhtar Ali's lawyer claimed that his client has been ill for many days.

All parties argued for several minutes in the court.

After the court hearing in the matter, the judge ordered Akhtar Ali to be remanded in judicial custody until February 17.

It was Akhtar Ali who had filed an application against Sandip Ghosh and brought various allegations, including financial corruption, to the public.

However, after conducting an investigation, the CBI said that Akhtar Ali was also involved in financial scams.

The CBI also submitted a charge sheet against Akhtar Ali in the RG Kar corruption case.

The CBI claimed in the court that Akhtar Ali was summoned repeatedly for the sake of investigation, however, he did not appear.

The CBI alleged that Akhtar Ali had applied for anticipatory bail in the Calcutta High Court on the pretext of illness.

The Calcutta High Court rejected the protection plea.

