Retired Tripura State Rifles jawan joins Bengal Assembly election battle

Kolkata/Agartala, March 22 (IANS) A retired jawan of Tripura’s elite Tripura State Rifles (TSR) has stepped into the political arena, actively participating in the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections.

Read More

A former Rifleman (General Duty) of the TSR, Tarak Saha’s entry into the electoral battle marks a notable transition from a disciplined life in uniform to the dynamic and challenging world of politics.

Saha, who opted for voluntary retirement from the TSR in 2019, is contesting from Swarupnagar, a reserved seat for the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, as a nominee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A stronghold of the ruling Trinamool Congress, Swarupnagar is a key Legislative Assembly constituency in West Bengal, located in the North 24 Parganas district.

Saha will take on CPI(M)-led Left Front candidate Biswajit Mondal and Trinamool Congress nominee Bina Mondal in what is shaping up to be a high-stakes triangular contest.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, in a multi-cornered contest, the seat was won by the Trinamool Congress’ Bina Mandal, who defeated the BJP’s Brindaban Sarkar by a margin of 34,772 votes.

Speaking to the media, BJP candidate Tarak Saha said, “The party has entrusted me with a grave responsibility regarding the development of Swarupnagar. Furthermore, I intend to move forward in a manner that honours the confidence the party has reposed in me. I am 200 per cent optimistic about victory -- I will win, and Swarupnagar will regain its freedom.”

He alleged that during the 15 years of Trinamool rule, there has been no significant development in Swarupnagar and that the area remains one of the most backward.

“Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a bridge. Swarupnagar is an agriculture-based area, and farmers will get fair prices for their produce if railway connectivity is extended to the region. Union Minister Shantanu Thakur will definitely help in expanding railway connections in Swarupnagar,” the BJP candidate said.

Saha was recruited as a Rifleman (General Duty) in 1998 under the 6th Battalion of the TSR. “After successfully completing his basic training, he was posted to the 2nd Battalion of TSR at Radha Kishore Nagar in West Tripura district, where he served till July 2019 before opting for voluntary retirement,” a senior TSR official told IANS.

The elections in Swarupnagar (SC) will be held in the second phase on April 29, and the results will be declared on May 4.

--IANS

sc/dpb