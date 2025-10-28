‘Results, not rhetoric’: BJP on Rekha Gupta govt’s cloud seeding versus Kejriwal’s excuses

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Using a punch line “Results, not rhetoric”, the BJP on Tuesday jabbed former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his inaction over tackling the Yamuna and air pollution, showcasing the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government’s attempts to induce artificial rain during the day.

Though the two cloud seeding attempts in Delhi did not yield desired results immediately, Amit Malviya, in charge of the BJP's National Information and Technology Department, praised the BJP government in Delhi for its valiant attempt to counter air pollution scientifically.

He also hit out at Kejriwal for his failure in managing to conduct a cloud seeding experiment during his Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP 10-year rule in the national capital.

In a post on X, Malviya wrote, “Arvind Kejriwal loved flaunting his IIT degree — but when it came to governance, he failed miserably.”

“From cleaning the Yamuna to tackling Delhi’s deadly pollution, he delivered only excuses. His corrupt and disastrous liquor policy ruined families, while Delhi’s roads, schools and hospitals were left to decay,” said Malviya.

Appreciating the current Delhi government’s efforts, Malviya said, “In contrast, the BJP government has cleaned the Yamuna in just 8 months and is now using cloud seeding for artificial rain to fight pollution — much of which comes from AAP-ruled Punjab. This is what real governance looks like — results, not rhetoric.”

On several earlier occasions, Malviya has criticised the AAP-led Punjab government for failure to check crop burning that deteriorates air quality across north India, including Delhi, during winter.

Last month, the BJP leader sounded an alarm over possible farm fires in Punjab and their detrimental impact on Delhi’s air quality, asking Kejriwal to “urgently” address the issue.

Malviya wrote on X, “Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann must urgently address the issue of farm fires before Delhi and the entire NCR start choking again. Public health and clean air cannot wait. Responsibility lies with the AAP.”

His remarks came at a time when Kejriwal and his party’s government in the agrarian state claimed that Punjab farm fires have very little role in deteriorating Delhi’s air quality in winters.

The BJP and the AAP have been at loggerheads for almost a decade over Delhi’s toxic air and its link to farm fires in Punjab, with the BJP accusing Kejriwal of changing his stance on the link between farm fires and Delhi’s toxic air.

--IANS

rch/dan