'Responsible leaders must exercise restraint': BJP to CM Siddaramaiah on his Iran remarks

Bengaluru, March 3 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday for his comments on sensitive international issues during the ongoing conflict between Israel-US and Iran, accusing him of making impulsive remarks on India’s foreign policy.

In a strongly worded statement addressed to Siddaramaiah, the Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka stated, "Karnataka expects 'maturity' from its Chief Minister and not commentary that could create controversy during delicate global situations." He stressed that India’s foreign policy is determined in New Delhi, guided by strategic depth and national interest, and not influenced by domestic electoral considerations.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Ashoka alleged that the Chief Minister’s earlier remarks had created unnecessary controversy and embarrassment for the state, claiming that his comments were amplified by hostile foreign media. It further charged that at a time when global tensions are escalating, responsible leaders must exercise restraint.

Ashoka accused Siddaramaiah of reacting in a “knee-jerk” manner and engaging in what it described as appeasement politics instead of demonstrating statesmanship. He asserted that foreign policy should not become a platform for ideological positioning, but must focus on safeguarding India’s sovereignty, maintaining strategic balance, and strengthening the country’s global standing.

Ashoka also underlined that the Chief Minister’s words carry weight and urged him to rise above partisan considerations and uphold the dignity of his office.

It can be noted that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday condemned the United States' "unwarranted" attack on Iran, while assuring that Kannadigas stranded in Arab countries would be brought back safely.

Condemning the US action, the Chief Minister said the attack on Iran was "unwarranted". He said that while the United States speaks about peace on one hand, it engages in war on the other, calling it a contradictory stand.

He also expressed condolences and prayed for eternal peace for the soul of Iran's President Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed.

Amid tensions over US-Israel strikes on Iran and the retaliatory actions, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar condemned the attack on a school in which several children were killed.

Talking to media persons, Shivakumar said, "The war currently taking place between the United States, Israel and Iran is not right. Children have died in airstrikes. Why should a school of innocent children who have done nothing be attacked? This is condemnable. Indian citizens stranded in Gulf countries, including Dubai, must be protected."

