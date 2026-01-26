Republic Day must celebrate unity, not uniformity: CM Stalin

Chennai, Jan 26 (IANS) Chennai marked the 77th Republic Day with ceremonial grandeur and a strong political message on Monday, as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin underlined that India’s strength lay in unity rooted in diversity, not enforced uniformity.

In his Republic Day message, CM Stalin stressed that the occasion should reaffirm India as a united nation rather than a uniform one.

Without naming any party, the Chief Minister made a veiled reference to the BJP-led government at the Centre, asserting that India has thrived because of its many cultures, languages, beliefs and identities.

“Let us celebrate a unified India, not a uniform India,” he said, adding that pluralism has always been the country’s defining force.

Through a detailed post on social media platform X, CM Stalin said India is shaped by “many voices” and “many identities”, and moves forward only when every citizen can live with dignity, confidence and freedom.

He emphasised that the country must remain a place where cultures enrich one another, languages coexist with pride, and faith remains a personal truth.

“Our strength has never been sameness. It has always been our many-ness,” he said, noting that when diversity is protected, a sense of belonging comes naturally and the future remains open to all.

Extending his Republic Day greetings, the Chief Minister reiterated Tamil Nadu’s development philosophy, saying, “Let’s win together (Velvom Ondraga). In Tamil Nadu’s march to prosperity, we shall leave no one behind.”

Meanwhile, Republic Day celebrations in Chennai were held with traditional pomp along Kamarajar Salai, where Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi unfurled the national flag and took the salute at the ceremonial parade.

The event was attended by the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ministers, legislators, senior officials, police and Armed Forces personnel. The parade featured contingents from the police, Armed Forces and home guards, along with cultural tableaux highlighting Tamil Nadu’s heritage, social justice initiatives and development achievements.

Security was tightened across the city, especially at key public locations, including the airport, railway stations and arterial roads, as large crowds gathered to witness the celebrations. As the Tricolour unfurled in Chennai, the day blended constitutional pride with a renewed call to protect India’s plural character -- an idea that both the ceremonies and the Chief Minister’s message sought to underscore.

