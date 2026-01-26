Republic Day fly-past marked by power-packed aerial display

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) The 77th Republic Day parade on Monday was marked with a spectacular fly-past featuring the Varuna, Vajraang, Arjan and Vijay formations, underlining the Indian Air Force's (IAF's) operational prowess and technological strength.

A wide array of frontline aircraft, including Rafale, Su-30, P-8i, MiG-29 and Apache helicopters, took part in the display.

One of the most eagerly awaited segments of the parade, the aerial fly-past comprised 29 aircraft, including 16 fighter jets, four transport aircraft and nine helicopters, flying in meticulously coordinated formations over the ceremonial boulevard.

The participating aircraft included the Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar fighter jets, along with strategic transport assets such as the C-130 and C-295. The fly-past also featured the Indian Navy's P-8i maritime patrol aircraft, highlighting joint operational synergy among the armed forces.

The Varuna formation consisted of one P-8i aircraft accompanied by two Su-30 fighters, flying in a 'Vic' formation. The Arjan formation featured one C-130 aircraft in the lead, followed by two C-295 aircraft flying in echelon in a 'Vic' formation.

In the Vic formation, the aircraft fly in a single V-shaped pattern at the same altitude.

The aircraft positioned on the wings maintain alignment by using the leader's horizontal stabiliser as a reference point, ensuring precise formation flying.

Six Rafale fighter jets formed the Vajraang formation and flew past Kartavya Path as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

The Vajraang formation is regarded as a specialised, high-precision aerial display that demonstrates air dominance and the Indian Air Force's strategic strike capabilities.

The Vijay formation emerged as a major highlight of the fly-past, drawing loud applause from spectators.

A Rafale aircraft flew at a speed of around 900 kmph while maintaining a height of 300 metres AOL (Above Obstruction Level/Above Obstacle Level) over the water channel north of Rajpath. The aircraft then climbed sharply to execute a Vertical Charlie manoeuvre.

During the 'Vertical Charlie', the aircraft flew low and fast before pulling up into a near-vertical climb, performing multiple rolls in quick succession.

The manoeuvre showcased the fighter jet's exceptional thrust and power, along with the high level of skill and precision of the pilot.

Earlier in the day, ahead of the commencement of the parade, a Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter carrying the Operation Sindoor flag of the Indian Army flew in the Prahar formation.

It was accompanied by the Army's Rudra ALH-WSI and the Indian Air Force's ALH Mark IV, setting the tone for the air display that followed and reinforcing the message of jointness and operational readiness.

