‘Repeated disregard for national responsibilities’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for skipping VP’s oath ceremony

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The BJP strongly criticised Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, for his absence at the swearing-in ceremony of CP Radhakrishnan as the 15th Vice President of India, and accused him of “violating” constitutional and democratic norms through repeated disregard for national responsibilities.

Speaking to IANS, National General Secretary of BJP, Tarun Chugh said: “The repeated absence of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi from the swearing‑in ceremonies of the Vice President is a clear violation of constitutional and democratic norms. Be it Independence Day or the Vice President’s oath‑taking, his absence, whether symbolic or deliberate, shows repeated disregard for national responsibilities and constitutional offices. He is a habitual offender, consistently evading his duties as Leader of Opposition.”

Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam echoed the sentiment: “You see, the opposition neither understands constitutional nor democratic dignity. That is why, even when the oath‑taking of such a high constitutional office is taking place, they remain absent. Through this, they are showing what their customs, traditions, and culture truly are.”

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin also weighed in, saying, “The Congress does not trust constitutional institutions. If they had faith in India’s Constitution, they would respect the election process. They do not trust the Election Commission, the Supreme Court, or any constitutional body in the country.”

However, representatives from the opposition offered a measured response. Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey said: “Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition in the country and carries a huge responsibility. He has to visit many places and has a fully planned schedule. It’s possible that he couldn’t attend the oath ceremony, but that doesn’t mean he is disrespecting the Vice President. Rahul Gandhi will soon meet C.P. Radhakrishnan and congratulate him. This is part of political courtesy, and if someone is absent, it doesn’t mean they are arrogant or egoistic.”

Radhakrishnan was sworn in at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with President Droupadi Murmu administering the oath. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi; former Vice Presidents Jagdeep Dhankhar and Venkaiah Naidu; former President Ram Nath Kovind; Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh; and state leaders, among others.

The election had seen Radhakrishnan defeat opposition candidate B. Sudershan Reddy, securing 452 first preference votes. Before assuming the Vice President’s office, Radhakrishnan stepped down as Governor of Maharashtra.

