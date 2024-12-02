Remarkable contributions PM Modi extends birthday wishes to BJP President JP Nadda

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday greetings to BJP national president JP Nadda and lauded the Union Minister for his "remarkable contributions" to the party.

"Birthday wishes to BJP National President and Union Minister Shri JP Nadda Ji. I have known Nadda Ji for years and have witnessed his remarkable contributions to our Party. He has carried out every organisational, legislative and executive responsibility with utmost diligence," PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister further said that Nadda is at the forefront of efforts to ensure a healthier India.

"He is at the forefront of efforts to ensure a healthier India. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended birthday greetings to JP Nadda and said that in his leadership the organization is witnessing a wonderful period of expansion and trust.

"Heartiest birthday wishes to BJP National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda ji. Under your leadership, the organization is witnessing a wonderful period of expansion and trust. Also, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji, you are making a commendable contribution in strengthening the health sector of the country. I pray to God for your long life and good health," Shah posted on X

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said JP Nadda's simplicity, humility and tenacity are remarkable.

"Greetings and warm wishes to BJP4India National President JP Nadda ji on his birthday. His simplicity, humility and tenacity is remarkable. He has been instrumental in scripting several success stories for the party. Naddaji is also making commendable efforts in strengthening India's health sector. Praying for his long and healthy life," Rajnath Singh posted on X.

JP Nadda has been serving as the BJP President since 2019, currently, he is serving as Union Health Minister and also served as Health Minister in BJP government from 2014-19.

The party contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and several assembly polls under his leadership. He is currently Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat.

In 2010, he was made the National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was elected as a Rajya Sabha member in 2012 for the first time.

He was associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and was elected ABVP's National Secretary in 1989. In 1991, he was made the President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. (ANI)