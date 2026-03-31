Regime change certain in Kerala, people have made up their mind: AK Antony

Thiruvananthapuram, March 31 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony on Tuesday asserted that a change of government in Kerala is “certain”, claiming that the electorate has already made up its mind well before polling day.

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Kerala goes to the polls on April 9 to elect 140 new legislators.

“The people of Kerala have already voted in their hearts,” Antony said, projecting a decisive return of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

“Like a thunderclap, the UDF will come back. The people have decided this government must go,” he added, describing the present dispensation as a mere “caretaker government”.

Antony is a three-time Chief Minister and has now retired from active politics, but he arrives at his office in the state party headquarters here and meets people every day.

Launching a sharp attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Antony alleged that he remains “invisible” to ordinary citizens and accused him of avoiding public interaction.

He likened the State Secretariat to a “fortress of Ravana” and said the Chief Minister is intolerant of criticism.

Antony further claimed that the UDF does not require an extensive campaign, arguing that the very prospect of a third consecutive Vijayan government would be enough to swing voters in its favour.

Highlighting what he termed unprecedented unity within the Congress-led UDF, Antony said the UDF is more cohesive now than ever before.

He argued that the idea of a third consecutive term for the Left Democratic Front has “shocked” the electorate.

“Even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends support, the people will not accept a third Vijayan government. It would be a major disaster,” he said.

Pointing to shifting political dynamics, Antony said that while dissent was once largely confined to the Congress party, the trend has now reversed, with Left sympathisers increasingly drifting away from the ruling camp.

He maintained that the Bharatiya Janata Party has little electoral space in Kerala and alleged that it indirectly benefits the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Antony also claimed that the BJP is not keen on seeing a Congress Chief Minister in the state and alleged a tacit understanding between the CPI(M) and the BJP, an accusation that is likely to intensify the political battle as Kerala heads to the polls.

--IANS

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