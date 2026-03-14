Regime change already written on walls and in minds of people in West Bengal: PM Modi

Kolkata, March 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that a change in the government in West Bengal is inevitable now, and that is already written on the walls and in the minds of the people of the state.

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"The inevitable regime change has been written on the walls and in the minds of people of West Bengal. Everyone is chanting for bringing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in the state. Everyone wants the Jungle Raj in Bengal to end now," the Prime Minister noted, while addressing a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, which marked the end of the "Parivartan Yatra" of the party amid the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal later this year.

According to Prime Minister Modi, immediately after coming to power in West Bengal in 2011, Trinamool Congress started nourishing itself by including the most notorious criminal elements of the previous Left Front government within the party.

"In this way, Trinamool Congress betrayed the people of West Bengal, who ousted the Left Front and brought Trinamool Congress to power with a lot of hope. Because of this abundance of criminal elements in the state's rules, there is corruption, violence and ghastly crime against women everywhere in the state. Behind every crime, especially in cases of crime against women, there is involvement of any Trinamool Congress leader," he said.

However, the Prime Minister said, the day is not far away when there will be rule of law in West Bengal with the BJP coming to power.

"Not a single criminal element will be spared. I am telling you that the oppression of the people of West Bengal in the hands of the ruling Trinamool Congress will end shortly. There will be the rule of law and not the law of the ruler in West Bengal. There will be only one place for Trinamool Congress' criminals, which is behind bars," Prime Minister Modi added.

He also said that with the state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress constantly encouraging illegal infiltration, the socio-demographic picture in many districts in the state. These illegal infiltrators are becoming a threat to the common people of the state, especially women. But these illegal infiltrators are the dedicated vote banks of the Trinamool Congress, and hence they oppose the process of preparing a clear voters' list," the Prime Minister said.

According to PM Modi, the single aim of Trinamool Congress is to work for the development and welfare of the people of West Bengal, and also not allow others to work.

"That is exactly why, Trinamool Congress and the state government are opposing implementation of several centrally-sponsored schemes in West Bengal," he said.

--IANS

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