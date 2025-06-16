Reflects Taliban mindset: Sikh leaders slam pro-Khalistan protest ahead of PM Modi's G7 Summit visit

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) In response to pro-Khalistan protests in Canada, where demonstrators, including children, took to the streets to express their discontent with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attendance at the G7 Summit, several prominent Sikh leaders from India have strongly condemned these actions, labeling them as reflective of a Taliban mindset.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed grave concern, saying, "Some people have now started using even children for their political agendas. These are just a handful of individuals who have tried every tactic possible, and now they are attempting to influence the minds of young children.

"Because of this, Sikhs around the world are being defamed. Sikhs across the globe are being viewed differently. This behaviour reflects the mindset of the Taliban. Sikhs have always followed the path shown by the Gurus, and this act goes completely against their teachings."

The visuals of children participating in such protests triggered widespread condemnation.

Maninderjeet Singh Bitta, President of the All India Anti-Terrorist Front, warned against such provocative actions.

"To those who are throwing stones at the Prime Minister’s photo and burning his effigy, those days are gone. The fear you once tried to create is over. He went straight to the place you used to ignite hate from. Do whatever you want, he is standing before you. This stone-pelting, insulting the national flag, all of this has lost its impact now," he said.

R.P. Singh, BJP National Spokesperson, emphasised the innocence of the children involved in the protest, saying, "I don't think the children are being brainwashed. Those children probably don't even know whose picture they are acting against. Maybe they also don’t realise what PM Modi has done for this country, for Punjab, and for the Sikhs."

Voicing similar concerns, Sardar Trilochan Singh, former Secretary of Gurdwara Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh, said, "These are children from another country being misled, and they are inciting the sentiments of people in India. Their minds have been brainwashed, which is not acceptable from any perspective. The Canadian government must take this issue seriously. It is wrong to defame Prime Minister Modi in this manner, a leader who is working tirelessly for Sikhs, the nation, and the world..."

Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib Secretary Harbans Singh also reacted with disapproval.

"It was very shocking to see and hear. We do not support what happened. Today what PM Modi is doing, he is setting an example with his leadership," he said.

--IANS

rs/rad