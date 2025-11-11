Red Fort blast: Do not spread rumours, says Haryana DGP on recovery of firecrackers in Faridabad

Chandigarh, Nov 11 (IANS) Saying that there has not been another recovery of explosives and the situation in the state is peaceful, Haryana Director General of Police O.P. Singh on Tuesday said firecrackers for Diwali have been seized in Faridabad.

However, the situation in Haryana after the blast in the national Capital's Red Fort area which led to 8 deaths, is peaceful with security agencies on high alert.

“Firecrackers for Diwali have been seized in Faridabad. This is not a recovery of any explosives,” the DGP wrote on X, adding, “The situation in Haryana is completely peaceful. Agencies are on high alert. Do not spread rumours, nor believe them.”

He asked people to report any suspicious person or object on 112.

In an earlier tweet, the DGP said after the Delhi blast on Monday evening there is a statewide high alert.

“People are requested to remain calm. All police officers are in their respective areas. Vehicle checking is being conducted at inter-state borders. Checking of public transport, parking areas, hotels and dharamshalas is also being done,” said the DGP, adding special vigilance is being maintained in NCR districts.

After a terror module was busted and explosives and weapons were recovered in Faridabad, the state police have started an extensive combing and search operation.

Another senior official said a police team has been camping in Al-Falah University in Faridabad and questioning staff of the university along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Investigators are probing whether the laboratory facilities at Al-Falah University were used to produce RDX or other advanced explosives.

Investigations have so far revealed that Imam Ishtaq, who was detained by the police, revealed that he had rented out his room to an autorickshaw driver and he then gave the room to Dr Muzzamil Ahmad Ganai, who came in a car and went after keeping suspicious items in the room.

The J&K Police said they also seized 358 kg of explosives suspected to be ammonium nitrate from Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai's rented home in Faridabad’s Dhauj village on Sunday during the operation that was conducted in coordination with UP Police.

Police said they also recovered an AK-47 rifle, an assault file, a pistol, three magazines, 20 timers, a walkie-talkie set and other ammunition.

Besides Dr Ganai, who belongs to Pulwama, the other arrested doctor has been identified by J&K Police as Dr Adeel Majeed Rather from Qazigund.

--IANS

vg/rad